John Pearce resigns at Sul Ross State

Pearce had led the Division III program in far west Texas for seven seasons.

John Pearce has resigned as the head coach at Sul Ross State, a Division III program in far west Alpine, Texas. Pearce informed his team Monday and the school announced the move on Tuesday.

"I'm very thankful for the last eight years and I know I am leaving the program in a better place," said Pearce. "I'm looking forward to my next chapter."



Pearce had led the program since 2014, going 23-51. He increased the Lobos' win totals in his first three seasons on the job, peaking with a 6-4 mark and a 4-2 record in the American Southwest Conference. That was the program's first winning record in a decade and earned Pearce ASC Coach of the Year honors.

Pearce joined the program after 16 seasons at Blinn College (TX) and Prairie View A&M.

"Coach Pearce has done an outstanding job of building relationships within the community, conference, on campus and with alumni," said athletic director Amanda Workman. "We appreciate all the effort Coach Pearce has made to help shape the lives of our student-athletes."



Offensive coordinator Barry Derickson has been named interim head coach. He joined the program in August.

"I'm extremely excited to be named interim head coach and lead Sul Ross State Football," said Derickson. "We have a great core of guys going forward and I really have always been a believer that this is the place to be in the ASC. Having been a coach in Texas for many years and recruiting this great state, the brand of ball here is also great. Our mentality going forward is educating our student-athletes to be great men, leaders and students in every phase of their lives. Our coaching staff will make sure we execute this with every player so that our players may leave here being champions in their lives. I would like to thank President Gallego, Athletic Director Workman and the great University of Sul Ross State for this opportunity."



