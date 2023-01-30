Skip to main content

Kellen Moore reportedly lands Chargers offensive coordinator job

It didn't take long for Kellen Moore to land a new offensive coordinator job.

After mutually agreeing to a parting of the ways with the Cowboys yesterday, Moore is reportedly set to become the new offensive coordinator on Brandon Staley's staff with the Chargers.

Ian Rapoport was first to share the news.

Rapoport adds that the Chargers had been working on the deal for a while, receiving permission to speak with Moore once it was clear that there was going to be a break up between him and head coach Mike McCarthy in Dallas.

Moore, who has interviewed for NFL head coaching openings the last few years, will go from working with Dak Prescott to mentoring Justin Herbert who is widelu regarded as one of the top young quarterbacks in the league.

Brandon Staley, who is entering a critical year three with the Chargers, lands a proven coordinator who is coming off a 12-win season in Dallas. Staley is 19-15 in those two seasons, including a 10-7 mark last fall, but has been a target of criticism for the lack of playoff wins.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

