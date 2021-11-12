Source: Kent State is making a change at defensive coordinator

Sources tell FootballScoop that Kent State is making a defensive coordinator change following their loss to Central Michigan earlier this week.

Tom Kaufman joined the Kent State staff in January of 2018 as associate head coach / defensive coordinator / inside linebackers coach, and has been let go sources tell us.

The Golden Flashes have given up almost 37 points per game this year, which ranks 121st nationally.

Defensively, the program had a some really solid showings during the shortened 2020 season, allowing just two passing touchdowns over a four-game period, and not allowing a single passing score in their final three games of the year. In 2019, the defense ranked among the top 30 teams in the country nationally in turnover margin (+6).

Prior to joining the staff, Kauffman was the defensive coordinator at Chattanooga (FCS - TN), where they led the league in total defense, and pass defense.

Kaufman and Sean Lewis previously worked together at both Bowling Green and Eastern Illinois under the direction of Dino Babers, where Kaufman worked with special teams, the defensive line, and linebackers.

Kent State is in year four of the Sean Lewis rebuild of the program. He went 2-10 in year one before jumping to 7-6 and a bowl game in year two. During the COVID 2020 season, Lewis led the team to a 3-1 mark.

Offensively, Lewis' Flashes are averaging nearly 32 points a game, so they'll be searching for a new defensive coordinator who can compliment their tempo-driven approach on offense.

The Flashes lost to Central Michigan on Wednesday night 54-30. They are 5-5 overall and 4-2 in MAC play.

Sources share that corners coach CJ Cox, who is in his first year on staff after previously coaching the corners at Montana (FCS), will be the interim defensive coordinator.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.