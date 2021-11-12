Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Publish date:

Source: Kent State is making a change at defensive coordinator

Sources tell FootballScoop that Kent State is making a defensive coordinator change following their loss to Central Michigan earlier this week.
Author:

Sources tell FootballScoop that Kent State is making a change at defensive coordinator.

Tom Kaufman joined the Kent State staff in January of 2018 as associate head coach / defensive coordinator / inside linebackers coach, and has been let go sources tell us.

The Golden Flashes have given up almost 37 points per game this year, which ranks 121st nationally.

Defensively, the program had a some really solid showings during the shortened 2020 season, allowing just two passing touchdowns over a four-game period, and not allowing a single passing score in their final three games of the year. In 2019, the defense ranked among the top 30 teams in the country nationally in turnover margin (+6).

Prior to joining the staff, Kauffman was the defensive coordinator at Chattanooga (FCS - TN), where they led the league in total defense, and pass defense.

Kaufman and Sean Lewis previously worked together at both Bowling Green and Eastern Illinois under the direction of Dino Babers, where Kaufman worked with special teams, the defensive line, and linebackers.

Kent State is in year four of the Sean Lewis rebuild of the program. He went 2-10 in year one before jumping to 7-6 and a bowl game in year two. During the COVID 2020 season, Lewis led the team to a 3-1 mark.

Offensively, Lewis' Flashes are averaging nearly 32 points a game, so they'll be searching for a new defensive coordinator who can compliment their tempo-driven approach on offense.

The Flashes lost to Central Michigan on Wednesday night 54-30. They are 5-5 overall and 4-2 in MAC play.

Sources share that corners coach CJ Cox, who is in his first year on staff after previously coaching the corners at Montana (FCS), will be the interim defensive coordinator.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Kent Statedefensive coordinator

You May Like

Mel Tucker Michigan State

Sources: With LSU lurking, Michigan State makes move to secure Mel Tucker

The Spartans' second-year coach has his team a consensus top-10 heading into the season's final three games.

2 hours ago
Gus Malzahn UCF

An injured Gus Malzahn will have a unique vantage point this weekend for a big AAC matchup

Adamant he didn't want to go to the box, Gus Malzahn will have a unique space (out of harm's way) on the sideline for this weekend's game against SMU.

4 hours ago
Steve Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian defends assistant's "passion" after profanity-laced tirade goes public

The Texas head coach joined the chorus of voices that supported D-line coach Bo Davis.

20 hours ago
Baylor

Source: Baylor promoting from within to fill vacant OLBs job

A longtime student of Ron Roberts and Dave Aranda, Caleb Young will step into his first on-the-field coaching job in college football.

23 hours ago
Caleb Williams

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 11

The only website brave enough to pick all the major college football games is back at it again.

Nov 11, 2021
QwikGem

QwikGem - Week 11 - Yamir Knight

Nov 11, 2021
Nuggets

#Nuggets: All the important games as we head into the stretch run

With three weeks left to play, dozens of teams will play their way into or out of conference title games this weekend.

Nov 11, 2021
Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo vs. Kiffin this weekend will feature two coaches on opposite sides of how to use analytics

This weekend's match up with Ole Miss will feature two offensive head coaches who have differing opinions on how analytics should be used when it comes to fourth-down decisions.

Nov 11, 2021