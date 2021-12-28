Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Sources: Kent State finds their defensive coordinator in the FCS ranks

Kent State is set to hire the architect of one of the top FCS defenses to fill their defensive coordinator opening.
Back in the second week of November, Kent State parted ways with defensive coordinator Tom Kaufman.

Now they've found his replacement, and he's coming from the FCS ranks.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Northern Iowa defensive coordinator Jeremiah Johnson will be the new defensive coordinator on Sean Lewis' staff.

Matt Zenitz also reported the coming hire.

Johnson has been a staple of Mark Farley's staff at UNI. He's spent the past 14 seasons on staff, and the past eight as defensive coordinator.

The Panthers have had one of the top performing defenses in all of FCS the last several seasons, ending this past fall ranked 13th nationally in scoring defense and among the top 10 in a host of other key areas.

The job at Kent State will be a return to major college football for Johnson, who got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant at Wyoming before a stop at Loras (D-III - IA) and then UNI.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

