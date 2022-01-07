Skip to main content

Sources: Stoops expected to join ... Stoops at Kentucky

Mark Stoops is expected to turn to the family for his new linebackers coach

Mike Stoops, who played in the NFL after a star career at the University of Iowa and who has coached at some of college football's biggest programs, including Alabama and Oklahoma, is expected to return to the Southeastern Conference.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Stoops is slated to join the staff of his brother, University of Kentucky head man Mark Stoops, in a defensive assistant role working with the Wildcats' linebackers.

Mark Stoops, whose Wildcats just closed their second 10-win season in four years with a bowl triumph last Saturday against his alma mater, Iowa, has been seeking a replacement for Jon Sumrall.

Early last month, Sumrall, a fast-rising coaching star, was hired as head coach at Troy University, but Sumrall completed the task with the Wildcats and helped coach the Kentucky team to a narrow win against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

In Mike Stoops, Mark Stoops is poised to get a coach with whom he obviously is comfortable and who also has seen programs excel at the highest levels of college football.

During the first of two decorated stops at Oklahoma, Mike Stoops helped Bob Stoops and the Sooners to the program's 2000 national championship, and Mike Stoops also was an defensive analyst on Alabama's 2020 national title team.

Additionally, he has coached at Kansas State and most recently spent the 2021 season as defensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic.

The Owls allowed 25.75 points per game -- a scoring defense that ranked inside the top 60 and ahead of such Power 5 programs as Oklahoma, Oregon, Florida, Mississippi State, Wake Forest, Texas and Tennessee, among others. 

You May Like

Wes_Satterfield_HS

Sources: Tennessee Tech makes two key new hires, including offensive coordinator

The Golden Eagles are bringing home a native Tennessean to run their offense

25 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-01-07 at 10.39.52 AM

Football operations meeting agenda - AFCA 2022

1 hour ago
Mack Brown

Sources: Mack Brown making staff changes at North Carolina

Brown will re-tool his staff after a disappointing season by changing out two coordinators.

2 hours ago
Dean Pees

Dean Pees goes viral with coaching advice that's good for all walks of life

After nearly 50 years in the coaching profession, veteran defensive coordinator Dean Pees shares some advice for young coaches that hits all the right notes.

2 hours ago
Terry Bowden

Sources: Terry Bowden planning to hire experienced, co-defensive coordinators

2 hours ago
Apr 22, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; (From left) Washington Huskies tailbacks Paul Wells (48), Kamari Pleasant (24), Miles Gaskin (9) and Sean McGrew wait for a drill during the Spring Game at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Huskies earmark nearly $5 million for assistant coaches, $8 million in salaries

New coach Kalen DeBoer has a well-paid group of assistant coaches

16 hours ago
perry

Sources: Longtime NFL assistant poised to take over offense at FCS powerhouse

Former NFL, Power 5 assistant going to run the Bearkats' offense

18 hours ago
CoY-2021-Wide

Phil Parker -- 2021 FootballScoop Defensive Backs Coach of the Year

In 2021, Iowa swiped more interceptions than any defense in college football over the past five seasons.

23 hours ago