Kentucky parts ways with offensive coordinator

Rich Scangarello is out after one season

Rich Scangarello and Kentucky have parted ways, FootballScoop confirms.

He spent just one season at Kentucky, where he also mentored the quarterbacks.

Scangarello spent the 2021 season as the quarterbacks coach for the 49ers before joining Mark Stoops' staff.

When Liam Coen left the Kentucky staff after a stellar 2020 season calling plays to return to the LA Rams as offensive coordinator, Stoops looked to the NFL ranks to try and replicate the success under Coen, but Scangarello was ultimately unable to fulfill that vision.

Kentucky, who finished 7-5 this past season, fielded an offense that ranked 105th nationally in scoring at just 22 points per game, and ranked 88th or worse in a number of other key offensive metrics as well.

Scangarello becomes the second piece of the offensive staff to leave Lexington, as running backs coach John Settle was let go yesterday.

Per his contract, Scangarello will be due a buyout of $2.625 million, subject to offset. His deal ran through June 30, 2025.

