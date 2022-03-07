Skip to main content

Report: Kirk Herbstreit to join Amazon, remain with ESPN

In adding the NFL Thursday night game to his extensive Saturday duties, Kirk Herbstreit would attempt the most ambitious schedule in sports TV history.

Last week news broke that, with Troy Aikman off the board, Amazon would turn to Kirk Herbstreit to add its upcoming NFL Thursday night games to his broadcasting portfolio. And in his Football Morning in America column for NBC, Peter King reports Monday that Amazon and Herbstreit will indeed happen.

I heard last night that Amazon—spurned by Troy Aikman, Sean McVay and John Lynch—has settled on ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to be the analyst on its Thursday night package of NFL games starting this fall. (He’s likely to continue his current ESPN/ABC duties as well.)

It would be inaccurate to call these moves a game of musical chairs. In that game, there are more people than chairs. According to the people running the NFL TV packages, there are more No. 1 analyst chairs than keisters worthy of sitting in them. And so rather than promote someone on the Fox, CBS or NBC depth chart, Amazon first tried to lure active NFL figures before turning to Aikman and then Herbstreit.

Assuming he keeps all his ESPN duties, Herbstreit will be on television roughly 10 hours over a ~48-hour period, every weekend, for close to 20 straight weeks. In addition to the logistics of traveling to an NFL city midweek, calling a game Thursday night, traveling to the GameDay site on Friday, doing GameDay on Saturday morning, and then perhaps traveling to a different site to do ABC's Saturday Night Football game, getting off the air close to midnight if the game's in the Eastern time zone, there's also a tremendous mental weight for Herbstreit to bear.

He'll have to know both NFL teams top to bottom, both college teams' he's calling top to bottom, and stay abreast of every major storyline in college football -- week in, week out. That schedule may seem fun to you and I -- and, to be clear, it's not digging ditches, selling insurance, or doing brain surgery -- but studying enough to where you can smoothly deliver informed takes about each team that even that team's fans didn't know is a challenge that no broadcaster has ever undertaken, for good reason. 

Until now, it seems.

Herbstreit has done GameDay for more than 25 seasons, and GameDay plus a Saturday Night game for more than 15, so double-dipping is old hat to him by now. And he's been open ever since calling his first NFL game in 2020 about doing more.

“I had an absolute ball calling that game,” Herbstreit said after calling Steelers-Giants to open the 2020 season. “And it made me reflect a little bit differently toward my future and what I might want to do down the road.

“Like I said, I hope to always do college football. But if NFL would be in my future, I’m a lot more open to that thought than I was maybe prior to that experience.”

Barring a late change, we're about to see more of Kirk Herbstreit -- and more of any network-level analyst -- than we've ever seen.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
kirk herbstreitESPN

You May Like

Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher explains why he and his staff ranked their entire roster after each workout

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M rolled out a jersey hierarchy to provide players with instant feedback after each workout about where they stand on all the intangibles.

By Doug Samuels1 hour ago
limestone

NCAA D-II programs tabs recent Chicago Bears assistant for head coaching position

Limestone College has named Mike Flurrey its new head coach

By John Brice1 hour ago
Louisville

Sources: Louisville, Scott Satterfield seeking to add Georgia State O.C. to Cardinals' staff

Josh Stepp has been a key part of the Panthers' success the past five years

By John Brice16 hours ago
hue

Grambling, Hue Jackson tab John Simon as Tigers' offensive coordinator

Simon is Grambling's third OC since Jackson took over two months ago

By John BriceMar 5, 2022
Brian Griese

Brian Griese leaving ESPN to coach quarterbacks for San Francisco 49ers

Demoted out of the Monday Night booth, the national champion and Super Bowl-winning quarterback will embark on a new career.

By Zach BarnettMar 4, 2022
targeting

NCAA moves to ban cut blocks outside the tackle box, targeting foul tweak, other rule changes

The NCAA Rules Football Rules Committee recommended a tweak to the targeting foul and a half-measure to deter injury fakers.

By Zach BarnettMar 4, 2022
Kliff Kingsbury

Kliff Kingsbury would do 'any job' before coaching college football again

The former Texas Tech closed the door on any possible return to college during an appearance on the Pat McAfee show.

By Zach BarnettMar 4, 2022
(Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sources: John Peterson reuniting with fellow Ohio State alum Luke Fickell on Cincinnati staff

Peterson is joining Fickell's staff in a senior off-the-field role

By John BriceMar 4, 2022