Kirk Talley has resigned at Warner University

Kirk Talley has stepped down from the head coaching position at Warner University, the school has announced.
Five games into the season, the Royals are 2-3. They opened their season with losses to FCS Stetson, and Reinhardt (NAIA - GA) before collecting wins over Kentucky Christian (NAIA) and Union (NAIA - KY). Last weekend, they opened Mid-South play with a loss to St. Thomas (NAIA - FL) and all but one of their remaining games comes against conference competition.
Talley took over the head coaching role heading into the 2019 season, where he led the program to a 3-7 mark before going 2-4 in 2020. He originally joined the program as associate head coach / defensive coordinator in 2017.
Prior to Warner, Talley had a successful 16 season run as the head coach at the University of Northwestern-St. Paul (D-III).
Michael Piasecki, who serves as the team's linebackers coach and director of football operations, will serve as the interim head coach.
The school notes that a national search to fill the head coaching job will begin soon.