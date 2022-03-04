Skip to main content

Kliff Kingsbury would do 'any job' before coaching college football again

The former Texas Tech closed the door on any possible return to college during an appearance on the Pat McAfee show.

For coaches, the highway between the NFL and college football runs both ways... but one happens to see much more traffic than the other.

Kliff Kingsbury sped out of College Town for NFL City in January of 2019, when he made the rare jump from USC offensive coordinator to Arizona Cardinals head coach, and he's never going back -- despite the rumors people are trying to start

“I tell everybody and I’m not making this up, I would do anything before I went back to that,” Kingsbury told the Pat McAfee show, via ArizonaSports.com. “Like I would do any job.

“It’s full time now with the social media and you’re either tweeting, calling, facetiming and there’s like this constant anxiety, because if you’re not doing it, the university down the street is. It just never goes away. (In the NFL), when you’re done with the football, you’re done, you go live your life. College, it just never goes away.”

Plenty of active and aspiring college coaches may disagree with Kingsbury's conclusion, but it's hard to argue with the logic he used to get there.

Regardless, the 2022 campaign will be Kingsbury's 10th as an FBS or NFL head coach, with a new extension in hand likely taking him past '22. When you add in the money he made as an assistant, his brief professional career, and the fact that he's a 42-year-old bachelor, Kingsbury will likely never have to work again when his time in Arizona inevitably ends.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest

Tags
terms:
Kliff Kingsbury

You May Like

(Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sources: John Peterson reuniting with fellow Ohio State alum Luke Fickell on Cincinnati staff

Peterson is joining Fickell's staff in a senior off-the-field role

By John Brice5 hours ago
mario

Sources: Miami, Mario Cristobal on verge of hiring ex-Texas star, UTSA Co-DC Rod Wright

Wright is expected to work closely with the Hurricanes' defensive line and pass rush specialists

By John Brice23 hours ago
NFL covid

The NFL says goodbye to COVID-19

Nearly two years to the day after they began, the NFL officially dropped all pandemic protocols on Thursday.

By Zach BarnettMar 3, 2022
Jason Taylor

Report: Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor to join Miami staff

In addition to being a beloved former Dolphin, Taylor has coordinated the defense for perennial state champion St. Thomas Aquinas for the past two seasons.

By Zach BarnettMar 3, 2022
roberts

Sources: Former Virginia Tech Hokies star Dyrell Roberts to join Eastern Michigan staff

Roberts has started a fast climb through the coaching ranks

By John BriceMar 2, 2022
bath

Sources: Veteran coach Mike Bath set to take over as Indiana State offensive coordinator

Bath has deep roots and experience in the Midwest

By John BriceMar 2, 2022
Kliff Kingsbury

Arizona Cardinals extend Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim

Arizona has increased its win total in all three of Kingsbury's seasons in the desert.

By Zach BarnettMar 2, 2022
Darren Jackson

NAIA Sterling College names Darren Jackson II head coach

Jackson was previously the head coach at Trinity Bible College.

By Zach BarnettMar 2, 2022