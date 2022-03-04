Kliff Kingsbury would do 'any job' before coaching college football again

The former Texas Tech closed the door on any possible return to college during an appearance on the Pat McAfee show.

For coaches, the highway between the NFL and college football runs both ways... but one happens to see much more traffic than the other.

Kliff Kingsbury sped out of College Town for NFL City in January of 2019, when he made the rare jump from USC offensive coordinator to Arizona Cardinals head coach, and he's never going back -- despite the rumors people are trying to start.

“I tell everybody and I’m not making this up, I would do anything before I went back to that,” Kingsbury told the Pat McAfee show, via ArizonaSports.com. “Like I would do any job.

“It’s full time now with the social media and you’re either tweeting, calling, facetiming and there’s like this constant anxiety, because if you’re not doing it, the university down the street is. It just never goes away. (In the NFL), when you’re done with the football, you’re done, you go live your life. College, it just never goes away.”

Plenty of active and aspiring college coaches may disagree with Kingsbury's conclusion, but it's hard to argue with the logic he used to get there.

Regardless, the 2022 campaign will be Kingsbury's 10th as an FBS or NFL head coach, with a new extension in hand likely taking him past '22. When you add in the money he made as an assistant, his brief professional career, and the fact that he's a 42-year-old bachelor, Kingsbury will likely never have to work again when his time in Arizona inevitably ends.

