Update at Lamar

The Beaumont, Texas, based school is pursuing a successful coach of a Southland Conference rival, sources tell FootballScoop.

Southeastern Louisiana head coach Frank Scelfo is in discussions to take Lamar's open head coaching position, sources told FootballScoop on Sunday; although at this time no deal is in place. 

Scelfo, 63, has been Southeastern's head coach for the past five seasons. After a 4-7 debut, the Lions have enjoyed four straight winning seasons and three trips to the second round of the FCS playoffs, including this season. 

The majority of Scelfo's career has been spent in Louisiana and East Texas. He was UTSA's offensive coordinator before taking the Southeastern job. Lamar is located in Beaumont, Texas, half an hour's drive from the Louisiana border. 

Blane Morgan was not retained after posting a 5-23 mark in three seasons. Since re-launching football in 2010, Lamar has posted two winning seasons.

We're told Lamar's offer would significantly increase Scelfo's pay, although Southeastern desires to keep him. Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest. 

