Skip to main content

Lane Kiffin trolls Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M after Rebels run wild "on bunch of five-stars"

Kiffin also told ESPN's Cole Cubelic that perhaps Fisher has a "Joker" Halloween costume for Kiffin

His team had bounced back in the best possible way.

On the road, no less.

And Lane Kiffin already had teased his personal feelings earlier this week when he noted that Texas A&M and Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher had outbid the Ole Miss football program for the services of defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin.

"We got outbid," Kiffin said this week of his attempts to retain Durkin. "Kind of a common theme with that (Texas A&M) program."

Kiffin laughed last and loudest Saturday night inside sold-out Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Especially after Kiffin's Rebels controlled much of the second half against the talented-but-underwhelming Aggies in a 31-28 win in which Ole Miss led by double-digits throughout much of the final two quarters.

A whopping 390 of the Rebels' 530 offensive yards came via their ground game, with freshman Quinshon Judkins gashing the Aggies for 205 yards while the duo of quarterback Jaxson Dart and tailback Zach Evans added another 170 yards.

"I thought the running backs did well," Kiffin told ESPN's Cole Cubelic on the field postgame. "390 yards rushing against a bunch of five-stars is pretty good."

Cubelic, a former offensive lineman at Auburn who's carved a reputation as perhaps the sport's preeminent sideline reporter for his depth and knowledge, then lobbed up a softball to Kiffin as the interview concluded.

"Halloween right around the corner, what are we dressing up as?," Cubelic asked.

"I don't know, maybe Jimbo has a 'Joker' outfit for me," Kiffin deadpanned, drawing audible laughs from both Cubelic and the entire broadcast crew.

Ole Miss improved to 8-1 with the win, surviving one of college football's longest consecutive-games streaks to open the season without an open date.

The Rebels, whom Kiffin has guided to the SEC's third-most wins since the start of the 2020 season, have next Saturday off before they host Alabama and Kiffin's former boss, Nick Saban, Nov. 12 in Oxford, Miss.

You May Like

coach prime

On ESPN GameDay, Deion Sanders shares his "I Believe" vision, will entertain Power-5 offers

Coach Prime has his Jackson State team undefeated, ranked No. 5 in the FCS Top 25

By John Brice
utah state

Former Utah State player files explosive lawsuit against school, coach Blake Anderson

Patrick Maddox has been at the center of USU's and the football program's handling of sexual assault allegations against a former Aggies player

By John Brice
vd

Iconic, Hall of Fame former Georgia Bulldogs coach Vince Dooley has died

An Auburn graduate, Dooley led Georgia to the 1980 national title, coached Herschel Walker and has remained the Bulldogs' all-time winningest coach

By John Brice
Hugh Freeze

Sources: Hugh Freeze, Liberty agree on long-term contract

With his Flames a 2-point try away from an 8-0 start, Liberty moves to lock up Freeze ahead of college football's coaching carousel season.

By Zach Barnett and John Brice
WVU 2007

The 10 most haunting college football games of the last 25 years

On Halloween weekend, we celebrate(?) the games whose ghosts linger around their respective programs even today.

By Zach Barnett
Bret Bielema Illinois

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 9

By Scott Roussel
Screen Shot 2022-10-28 at 10.15.04 AM

There's a new youngest head coach in college football

Kris McCullough has had the interim tag dropped at East Central, making him the youngest head coach in college football.

By Doug Samuels
Offensive grad assistant Cameron Clemmons assists during Vols football practice Wednesday, Nov. 21

NCAA reportedly considering lifting the cap on GA compensation

A proposal to allow school pay their graduate assistants a livable wage is welcome, overdue, and perhaps too late to make a real difference.

By Zach Barnett