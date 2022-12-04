Skip to main content

Liberty reportedly finalizing deal with Jamey Chadwell

Three days ago we shared that Liberty's search had dialed in on Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell.

This morning, Ross Dellenger shares that the two sides are finalizing a deal.

Pete Thamel adds that Chadwell's deal is a seven-year deal worth $4M a year, and a team meeting has been called for later this morning.

Coastal ended their season 9-3 after losing to Troy in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game.

The Chanticleers are an impressive 31-5 in the past three seasons under Chadwell.

A hot name on the market the past few seasons, Chadwell drew heavy interest from both South Florida and Georgia Tech this past cycle. 

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

