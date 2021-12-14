Lindsey Wilson College promotes Phil Kleckler to head coach

The reigning FootballScoop NAIA Coordinator of the Year will be the second head coach in LWC history

Lindsey Wilson College has promoted Phil Kleckler to head coach, the program announced Tuesday.

Kleckler has been with the program for five years. He won the 2020 FootballScoop NAIA Coordinator of the Year as the Blue Raiders' defensive coordinator, helping the program to an undefeated season and an NAIA title in the 2020-21 season, crowned in May.

The 2021 defense was even better, leading the nation in scoring defense (11.2 points per game) and takeaways (36) while ranking second in total and rushing defense.

The Kleckler promotion comes one day after Chris Oliver left Lindsey Wilson College to take over at rival Georgetown College. Oliver led the program to a 105-34 record over 12 seasons. That includes a 53-6 record since Kleckler came aboard.

The LWC season ended in an NAIA semifinals loss on Dec. 4.

"I am very appreciative for this opportunity," Kleckler said. "I've grown so much as a person and coach since coming here five years ago, thanks to our players and my fellow coaches. I'm excited about this challenge.

"I want to first and foremost thank my wife Randi for her continued support and her influence in my development as a person and a coach," Kleckler added. "I want to thank President (Bill) Luckey, Dr. (Dean) Adams, and Mr. Pooler for their belief in me and I want to thank all of the current and former players that I've had the pleasure to coach over the years. They have helped prepare me for this moment."

"Coach Kleckler has been an outstanding football coach for us for the past five seasons and when the opportunity presented itself to name him head football coach, I jumped on it immediately," AD Willis Pooler said. "It is no coincidence that our rise to becoming the best football program in the NAIA included his leadership on the defensive side of the football. Besides his quality as a football coach, he is a good man. He understands and lives our mission, and his goals and expectations for our football program align with the administration.