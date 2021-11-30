Sources: Louisiana Tech planning to hire Sonny Cumbie

Louisiana Tech moved quickly to find their guy after parting ways with Skip Holtz.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Texas Tech offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie is the choice and Louisiana Tech officials believe a deal will be finalized soon.

Cumbie spent the past season in Lubbock under Matt Wells, and new head coach Joey McGuire was excited to retain him on his new staff, but now Cumbie is headed to Ruston.

This will mark the first coaching stop for Cumbie outside of the state of Texas. The Abilene native joined the program as a walk-on and waited until his fifth season with the program to start at quarterback, in 2004. He ended his career by leading the Red Raiders to a Holiday Bowl victory over Aaron Rodgers and Cal.

After a brief career in professional football, Cumbie's coaching career began with the San Angelo Stampede, where he was the starting quarterback, head coach and director of player personnel for the 2009 season.

He returned to Lubbock as a graduate assistant following that experience in San Angelo, and from there worked his way up to position coach, to co-offensive coordinator, then to sole offensive coordinator and finally interim head coach -- sandwiched around six seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at TCU.

Cumbie even served as Texas Tech's radio analyst in between wearing a Red Raider helmet and headset.

And now, Cumbie is expected to leave Lubbock once again for his first head coaching job.

The deal is not yet finalized but is expected to be soon sources tell FootballScoop.

