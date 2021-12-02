Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Publish date:

LSU's Brian Kelly still working to hire coaches, adds son, assistant to off-the-field roles

Kelly is adding support staff but still seeking to add assistants after being turned down
Author:

Brian Kelly's had a tough opening start to his first 72 hours at LSU.

Kelly's unwittingly hired his successor at Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman, and seen his former quarterback-turned-offensive-coordinator, Tommy Rees, make the same decision as Freeman to remain at Notre Dame. Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston likewise has indicated his return to the Notre Dame program – after being in advanced discussions to join Kelly's inaugural Tigers' squad.

But Kelly has made a couple of support staff hires.

Multiple sources confirmed to FootballScoop that Kelly has added his son, Patrick, into an unspecified support staff role within the LSU football program. The younger Kelly also changed a social media account to reflect he had transitioned to “assistant @LSUFootball.”

Most recently, Patrick Kelly had served as a student-assistant coach at Grand Valley State.

patkelly

Kelly also has moved to bring his former Notre Dame director of football administration, Beth Rex, with him to the Tigers' program. Rex, per sources, is expected to serve in a senior role within Kelly's LSU administrative team.

These moves come as Kelly on Thursday saw Nebraska and coach Scott Frost hire away Mickey Joseph, most recently the Tigers' wide receivers coach and assistant head coach, into a prominent role on Frost's overhauled Cornhuskers' staff.

LSU still has members of its previous staff on the recruiting trail, but timing is a key factor as the NCAA's early signing period opens Dec. 15.

You May Like

Nebraska

Sources: Nebraska, Scott Frost finalizing deal to snag Mickey Joseph away from LSU

Joseph will be an offensive assistant for the Cornhuskers

40 minutes ago
Bronco Mendenhall

Bronco Mendenhall steps down at Virginia

53 minutes ago
troy-head

Sources: Troy's finalists include Alabama, Kentucky, West Virginia assistants; final interviews underway

The Trojans are seeking a replacement for Chip Lindsey, fired last month after 3 seasons.

2 hours ago
Lock Haven

D-II program parts ways with head coach after just three months

After taking over the program just three months, Lock Haven has decided to part ways with John Kelling and will search for a new head coach again.

3 hours ago
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin hands the ball off to Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) during warm ups before Auburn football A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

An update on Auburn's search for their next offensive coordinator

After the shotgun marriage with Mike Bobo didn't work, expect Bryan Harsin to opt for the familiar with his next hire.

5 hours ago
Steve Addazio

Sources: Steve Addazio will not return at Colorado State

Addazio spent just two seasons at Colorado State.

6 hours ago
Oklahoma

The lay of the land at Oklahoma

As Joe Castiglione conducts his first coaching search since 1998, the reality of OU's program must be top of mind.

6 hours ago
open letter (1)

An open letter for coaches on leaving the right way, from someone who has tried

A lot has been made about how guys like Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley have left one program for another, so here's an open letter on how to (try to) do it the right way, from someone who has tried.

7 hours ago