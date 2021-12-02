Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Sources: Nebraska, Scott Frost finalizing deal to snag Mickey Joseph away from LSU

Joseph will be an offensive assistant for the Cornhuskers
Scott Frost is filling up another spot, and Brian Kelly is officially losing another LSU assistant coach.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Mickey Joseph, the Tigers' affable wide receivers coach and ace recruiter, has accepted a similar position on Frost's Cornhuskers' staff.

Joseph was set to inform his players and begin his new role at Nebraska, his alma mater, as quickly as possible.

It's a big win for Frost, who's retooling his staff after Nebraska lost a record nine games by single digits during the 2021 season.

Joseph, a Louisiana native, nonetheless was a key contributor for the Cornhuskers during his playing career and also previously coached at the high school and collegiat.

Earlier this week, FootballScoop reported that Joseph had emerged as a top target for the revamped Nebraska staff.

Joseph has tutored multiple NFL Draft first-round picks in his time at LSU, and also helped Kayshon Boutte to a breakout-season this past fall.

