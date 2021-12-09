Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Publish date:

Source: Mario Cristobal seeking to bring several assistants from Oregon to Miami

Author:

Sources tell FootballScoop Mario Cristobal would like to bring several assistants from Oregon to Miami. 

Among the group are associate head coach / offensive line Alex Mirabal, receivers / pass game coordinator Bryan McClendon, running backs / run game coordinator Jim Mastro, co-defensive coordinator / inside linebackers coach Ken Wilson and head strength coach Aaron Feld

Wilson is the current target of the Nevada search sources tell FootballScoop and could very well wind up in Reno. 

In addition to these coaches, additional "off the field" and support staff are expected to head to The U as well. 

We expect to have additional news on Cristobal's staff in the coming days and the full staff is expected to be filled out after signing day. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news. 

You May Like

Sep 10, 2016; South Bend, IN, USA; A Nevada Wolf Pack helmet sits on the field before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame won 39-10. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Sources: Nevada closing in on a hire

Longtime assistant Ken Wilson could return to Reno as head coach.

3 minutes ago
Brent Pry

Virginia Tech is set to have the Power Five's youngest coordinator duo

Brent Pry is turning to two impressive young coaches to fill his coordinator roles at Virginia Tech and could end up with the youngest coordinator tandem in college football.

2 hours ago
UMass

Sources: UMass, Don Brown adding pair of New England prep coaches to staff

Trying to revive the program, Brown is deploying a grass-roots approach to building his staff.

3 hours ago
Auburn

Report: Zak Hill to remain at Arizona State, Auburn OC search continues

Auburn reportedly moved on due to compliance concerns at Arizona State.

5 hours ago
Screen Shot 2021-12-09 at 9.54.34 AM

"Attention College Recruiters..." sign on weight room has the coaching community divided

A high school coach has posted a sign for college recruiters visiting his school that has the coaching community a bit split.

7 hours ago
Mike MacIntyre

Mike MacIntyre set to become the new head coach at FIU

Memphis defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre, the former head coach at Colorado and San Jose State, is set to take over at FIU, per report.

9 hours ago
Hue Jackson

Sources: Grambling State eyes NFL coaching veteran Hue Jackson for head coaching spot

The former Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns head coach spent this past season on Eddie George's Tennessee State staff.

Dec 8, 2021
Staff Tracker - COLO STATE

Colorado State Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the Colorado State staff under Jay Norvell is coming together via this page.

Dec 8, 2021