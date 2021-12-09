Source: Mario Cristobal seeking to bring several assistants from Oregon to Miami

Sources tell FootballScoop Mario Cristobal would like to bring several assistants from Oregon to Miami.

Among the group are associate head coach / offensive line Alex Mirabal, receivers / pass game coordinator Bryan McClendon, running backs / run game coordinator Jim Mastro, co-defensive coordinator / inside linebackers coach Ken Wilson and head strength coach Aaron Feld.

Wilson is the current target of the Nevada search sources tell FootballScoop and could very well wind up in Reno.

In addition to these coaches, additional "off the field" and support staff are expected to head to The U as well.

We expect to have additional news on Cristobal's staff in the coming days and the full staff is expected to be filled out after signing day.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news.