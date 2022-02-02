Mario Cristobal: For recruits, tying yourself to a position coach is a flimsy foundation

Mario Cristobal has been the target of criticism for having just a few of his on-field staff members in place, and was able to use some interesting data on how long a particular position coach may stay at a school to back up his point that not having more coaches didn't hurt them in recruiting.

Mario Cristobal has drawn some criticism lately heading into today's signing day for not having more of his 10 on-field assistants in place.

Cristobal arrived at Miami in early December, and has just a few coaches in place on staff, with a significant hole at offensive coordinator.

Kevin Steele is the latest addition as he's expected to be the 'Canes new defensive coordinator, Kevin Smith is set to coach the running backs, and Alex Mirabel came with Mario from Oregon and the two are longtime friends.

Meanwhile, the Canes courtship of Toledo head coach Jason Candle for the offensive coordinator spot played out publicly a few weeks ago, with Candle ultimately opting to stay put with the Rockets.

Cristobal noted today that he expects to have his staff completed at some time next week, and at his press conference today he was asked if not having a full staff affected their ability to recruit.

After sharing he doesn't think it had much of an affect, he went on to share that the average time someone like a corners coach stays with a college football program, it's probably 1.5 or 1.7 years.

"Those things, I get it, they're part of the process, I think more and more as time goes on, players and families aren't going to tie themselves to a position coach."

"I think that's a flimsy foundation."

"When we bring in people, whether it's a student intern or a volunteer or a coordinator, we are about getting it right. Getting it right is a lot more important, to myself, than doing it fast."

Today the 'Canes added four more guys to a class that ranks among the top 20 nationally.

Hear more from Mario in the clip.