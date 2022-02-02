Skip to main content

Mario Cristobal: For recruits, tying yourself to a position coach is a flimsy foundation

Mario Cristobal has been the target of criticism for having just a few of his on-field staff members in place, and was able to use some interesting data on how long a particular position coach may stay at a school to back up his point that not having more coaches didn't hurt them in recruiting.

Mario Cristobal has drawn some criticism lately heading into today's signing day for not having more of his 10 on-field assistants in place.

Cristobal arrived at Miami in early December, and has just a few coaches in place on staff, with a significant hole at offensive coordinator.

Kevin Steele is the latest addition as he's expected to be the 'Canes new defensive coordinator, Kevin Smith is set to coach the running backs, and Alex Mirabel came with Mario from Oregon and the two are longtime friends.

Meanwhile, the Canes courtship of Toledo head coach Jason Candle for the offensive coordinator spot played out publicly a few weeks ago, with Candle ultimately opting to stay put with the Rockets.

Cristobal noted today that he expects to have his staff completed at some time next week, and at his press conference today he was asked if not having a full staff affected their ability to recruit.

After sharing he doesn't think it had much of an affect, he went on to share that the average time someone like a corners coach stays with a college football program, it's probably 1.5 or 1.7 years.

"Those things, I get it, they're part of the process, I think more and more as time goes on, players and families aren't going to tie themselves to a position coach."

"I think that's a flimsy foundation."

"When we bring in people, whether it's a student intern or a volunteer or a coordinator, we are about getting it right. Getting it right is a lot more important, to myself, than doing it fast."

Today the 'Canes added four more guys to a class that ranks among the top 20 nationally.

Hear more from Mario in the clip.

Tags
terms:
recruitingMiamiMario Cristobal

You May Like

Jimbo Fisher Nick Saban

Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher shoot down allegations they're paying players

Fresh off signing the No. 1 class in history, Jimbo would like to let "Sliced Bread" know he has "no clue what's going on."

2 hours ago
Marcus Freeman1

Sources: Parker headed to Notre Dame

Another key hire is taking shape for Marcus Freeman's staff

5 hours ago
Dabo Swinney

Clemson announces a slew of promotions, new hires, and raises

Clemson responded to a disappointing 2021 season by betting even harder on itself, and on Dabo, in 2022.

5 hours ago
James Madison

James Madison joining the Sun Belt for 2022 season, a year early

James Madison will be positioned to compete immediately in one of the most competitive FBS conferences.

7 hours ago
Mike Norvell

Sources: Mike Norvell adding veteran recruiting presence to support staff

Mike Norvell is adding a familiar face and veteran recruiter to his support staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

9 hours ago
Washington Commanders

The Washington Football Team has a new name

At least people will stop calling them "the Football Team."

9 hours ago
flores

Brian Flores speaks out on NFL lawsuit: I know a lot of very capable coaches, executives who are minorities more qualified, better than white counterparts that are not given that opportunity

Former Dolphins head coach outlined stance on CBS Morning

9 hours ago
Jim Harbaugh

Report: Jim Harbaugh to accept Minnesota Vikings job

Harbaugh's planned visit to Minneapolis is expected to be more of a formality than an interview.

22 hours ago