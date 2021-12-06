Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Miami Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how Mario Cristobal's Miami staff is coming together via this page.
Miami - Staff Tracker

Manny Diaz, who wrapped up a 7-5 fall season at Miami, went from visiting the homes of recruits, to hearing rumors of Miami trying to hire Oregon's Mario Cristobal with a monster contract, to out of a job in less than a 24 hour period following conference championship weekend.

On December 6th, Miami announced that they were parting ways with Diaz after four seasons and a 21-15 record, and hours later announced the hire of Oregon's Mario Cristobal, a south Florida native and former Hurricane player and assistant coach as their new leader.

Here, on the Miami Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: MARIO CRISTOBAL

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs
TBA

QUARTERBACKS
TBA

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Rhett Lashlee (OC / QBs)
Stephen Field (TEs / Recruiting Coordinator)
Eric Hickson (RBs)
Garin Justice (OL)
Rob Likens (WRs / Pass Game Coordinator)
Graduate Assistant: Steve Hashemi, Benedick Hyppolite
Quality Control Analysts: Ronnie Regula
Senior Quality Control Analyst: Kyle Cooper, Jonathan Brewer

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Jonathan Patke (ILBs / STC)
Ishmael Aristide (OLBs)
Travaris Robinson (DBs)
Jess Simpson (DL)
DeMarcus VanDyke (CBs)
Graduate Assistants: Michael Forman, Jake Swalley
Quality Control Analysts: Bob Shoop
Senior Quality Control Analyst: Rick Lyster

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / ILBs:
Jonathan Patke
Senior Quality Control Analyst: Danny Kalter

SUPPORT STAFF


Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Chief of Staff: Ed Reed
Director of S&C: David Feeley
Director of Football Operations: Justin Wells
Director of Player Personnel: Andy Vaughn
Senior Football Advisor: Todd Stroud
Director of Football Nutrition and Performance: Kyle Bellamy
Director of Player Development: Jorge Baez
Director of Recruiting: David Cooney
Senior Creative Designer: Dominique Nwoko

