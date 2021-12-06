Miami Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how Mario Cristobal's Miami staff is coming together via this page.

Manny Diaz, who wrapped up a 7-5 fall season at Miami, went from visiting the homes of recruits, to hearing rumors of Miami trying to hire Oregon's Mario Cristobal with a monster contract, to out of a job in less than a 24 hour period following conference championship weekend.

On December 6th, Miami announced that they were parting ways with Diaz after four seasons and a 21-15 record, and hours later announced the hire of Oregon's Mario Cristobal, a south Florida native and former Hurricane player and assistant coach as their new leader.

Here, on the Miami Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: MARIO CRISTOBAL

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs

TBA

QUARTERBACKS

TBA

RUNNING BACKS

TBA

RECEIVERS

TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Rhett Lashlee (OC / QBs)

Stephen Field (TEs / Recruiting Coordinator)

Eric Hickson (RBs)

Garin Justice (OL)

Rob Likens (WRs / Pass Game Coordinator)

Graduate Assistant: Steve Hashemi, Benedick Hyppolite

Quality Control Analysts: Ronnie Regula

Senior Quality Control Analyst: Kyle Cooper, Jonathan Brewer

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

LINEBACKERS

TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Jonathan Patke (ILBs / STC)

Ishmael Aristide (OLBs)

Travaris Robinson (DBs)

Jess Simpson (DL)

DeMarcus VanDyke (CBs)

Graduate Assistants: Michael Forman, Jake Swalley

Quality Control Analysts: Bob Shoop

Senior Quality Control Analyst: Rick Lyster

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / ILBs:

Jonathan Patke

Senior Quality Control Analyst: Danny Kalter

SUPPORT STAFF



Director of Player Personnel:

Recruiting:

Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Chief of Staff: Ed Reed

Director of S&C: David Feeley

Director of Football Operations: Justin Wells

Director of Player Personnel: Andy Vaughn

Senior Football Advisor: Todd Stroud

Director of Football Nutrition and Performance: Kyle Bellamy

Director of Player Development: Jorge Baez

Director of Recruiting: David Cooney

Senior Creative Designer: Dominique Nwoko





