Miami Staff Tracker (2021-22)
Manny Diaz, who wrapped up a 7-5 fall season at Miami, went from visiting the homes of recruits, to hearing rumors of Miami trying to hire Oregon's Mario Cristobal with a monster contract, to out of a job in less than a 24 hour period following conference championship weekend.
On December 6th, Miami announced that they were parting ways with Diaz after four seasons and a 21-15 record, and hours later announced the hire of Oregon's Mario Cristobal, a south Florida native and former Hurricane player and assistant coach as their new leader.
Here, on the Miami Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.
2022 HEAD COACH: MARIO CRISTOBAL
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs
TBA
QUARTERBACKS
TBA
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Rhett Lashlee (OC / QBs)
Stephen Field (TEs / Recruiting Coordinator)
Eric Hickson (RBs)
Garin Justice (OL)
Rob Likens (WRs / Pass Game Coordinator)
Graduate Assistant: Steve Hashemi, Benedick Hyppolite
Quality Control Analysts: Ronnie Regula
Senior Quality Control Analyst: Kyle Cooper, Jonathan Brewer
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Jonathan Patke (ILBs / STC)
Ishmael Aristide (OLBs)
Travaris Robinson (DBs)
Jess Simpson (DL)
DeMarcus VanDyke (CBs)
Graduate Assistants: Michael Forman, Jake Swalley
Quality Control Analysts: Bob Shoop
Senior Quality Control Analyst: Rick Lyster
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / ILBs:
Jonathan Patke
Senior Quality Control Analyst: Danny Kalter
SUPPORT STAFF
Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Chief of Staff: Ed Reed
Director of S&C: David Feeley
Director of Football Operations: Justin Wells
Director of Player Personnel: Andy Vaughn
Senior Football Advisor: Todd Stroud
Director of Football Nutrition and Performance: Kyle Bellamy
Director of Player Development: Jorge Baez
Director of Recruiting: David Cooney
Senior Creative Designer: Dominique Nwoko
