Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss on both C-USA and Sun Belt schedules for 2022

While Conference USA insists all three departing members will play with them this fall, the Sun Belt is moving forward with the Herd, Monarchs and Eagles.

Two weeks ago today, Conference USA released its 2022 schedule. That slate included Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss, who only days before informed the conference that, as far as they were concerned, each program had played its final C-USA game

Marshall and Southern Miss are currently suing their current/former conference, hoping the courts will help them expedite their departure from C-USA.

In the meantime, the Sun Belt dropped its 2022 schedule on Tuesday -- which includes Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss. 

In this situation without a recent precedent, the Thundering Herd, Monarchs and Golden Eagles have entirely different 2022 schedules, depending on whom you ask.

Here's the 2022 Marshall schedule, according to C-USA:

Screen Shot 2022-03-01 at 9.36.12 AM

And here it is according to the Sun Belt:

Screen Shot 2022-03-01 at 9.36.18 AM

Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss are behaving as if the Conference USA drama doesn't exist, even as its lawyers fight C-USA in court.

As far as all three programs are concerned, they're playing in the Sun Belt in 2022. As far as the Sun Belt is concerned, the Herd, Monarchs and Eagles are full members. Unless C-USA puts a gun to those three schools' collective heads (financial or otherwise), it seems like they're playing Sun Belt schedules this fall.

Adding four new members (James Madison is also joining, without the drama) requires a shuffling of the Sun Belt's two divisions, moving Troy from the East to the West.

Sun Belt East
Appalachian State
Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern
Georgia State
James Madison
Marshall
Old Dominion

Sun Belt West
Arkansas State
Louisiana
South Alabama
Southern Miss
Texas State
Troy
ULM

"The Sun Belt Conference—with our successful football programs and the passionate fanbases of our 14 members—is now stronger and much better positioned than it has ever been,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill. “The compelling matchups of our regional rivalries, our already strong foundation, and the addition of four schools will make the 2022 football season one of the most anticipated in the history of the Sun Belt.”

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest. 

