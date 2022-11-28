Matt Rhule's first Nebraska staff could include pair of SEC offensive coordinators

While Matt Rhule begins his transition from NFL head coach back to ranks of college football program rebuilder, some potential elements of Rhule’s inaugural Nebraska staff are coming into focus.

Rhule formally was announced as Nebraska’s head coach Saturday morning, after Huskers’ officials – led by athletics director and former football star Trev Alberts – neared a deal with Rhule, saw some elements cause a delay and then circled back around to cement Rhule with a long-term contract.

It was reported earlier Sunday by The Athletic’s Joe Person that both Carolina Panthers’ assistant defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and assistant strength coach Corey Campbell had immediately exited the Charlotte-based NFL franchise in order to join Rhule’s Cornhuskers’ staff.

It has also been reported that Evan Cooper, a long-time Rhule assistant, will join the staff as well. Cooper has worked in personnel as well as with the defensive backs at multiple stops with Rhule.

Where else might Rhule turn for some of the key additions to his Nebraska staff?

Aside from there being a groundswell movement for Nebraska to retain favored son Mickey Joseph, who are some other candidates to join the Cornhuskers’ first group under Rhule?



Multiple sources since Rhule’s hiring atop the Nebraska program have told FootballScoop that a pair of top targets have emerged for the Cornhuskers’ offensive staff.

Marcus Satterfield, the current offensive coordinator for Shane Beamer’s South Carolina Gamecocks program, is as close to Rhule as anyone and is seen as an addition Rhule would greatly value.

A longtime Rhule assistant, Satterfield has worked alongside Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the NFL’s Panthers before Satterfield agreed to become Beamer’s first-ever offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

Multiple sources told FootballScoop that Satterfield had agreed to an initial two-year term to helm the Gamecocks’ offense and that Satterfield’s pact is set to expire at year’s end.

Also, Jake Peetz – presently an offensive assistant with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams – has history with Rhule and Nebraska.

Peetz is a Nebraska native who played his high school ball in the state and also graduated from Nebraska. He worked with Rhule at Carolina before Ed Orgeron hired Peetz to run the LSU offense in Orgeron’s final season, 2021, at LSU.

We will keep you posted as this plays out. As always, head to The Scoop for the latest coaching news from around the country.