Miami Dolphins Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of the new Dolphins staff via this page.
Dolphins - Staff Tracker (1)

The Dolphins decision to part ways with Brian Flores after three seasons left a lot of folks scratching their heads. Flores won 19 games over the last two seasons and was 24-25 overall after bouncing back from a first-year campaign of 5-wins to win 10 and then 9 games in years two and three.

Miami has brought reportedly brought in at least three candidates for a second round of interviews with candidates that include Kellen Moore and Mike McDaniel.

Here, on the Dolphins Staff Tracker page, we'll keep track of the new hires, and also look back at the 2021 staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: TBD

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBD

QUARTERBACKS
TBD

RUNNING BACKS
TBD

WIDE RECEIVERS
TBD

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBD

TIGHT ENDS
TBD

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
George Godsey (Co-OC / TEs)
Eric Studesville (Co-OC - RBs)
Charlie Frye (QBs)
Josh Grizzard (WRs)
Lemuel Jeanpierre (OL)
Shawn Flaherty (Assistant OL)
Mike Judge (Assistant TEs)

Quality Control: Jordan Salkin, Kolby Smith

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBD

LINEBACKERS
TBD

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBD

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBD

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Josh Boyer (DC)
Gerald Alexander (DBs)
Curt Kuntz (Assistant DBs)
Charles Burks (CBs)
Anthony Campanile (LBs)
Austin Clark (DL)
Rob Leonard (OLBs)

Quality Control: Jordan Salkin, Kolby Smith

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBD

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS STAFF:
Danny Crossman (Assistant HC / STC)
Brendan Farrell (Assistant Special Teams)

SUPPORT STAFF

HEAD STRENGTH

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Dave Puloka (Head S&C)
Jim Arthur (Assistant S&C)

