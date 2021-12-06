Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Miami has fired Manny Diaz, clearing the way to hire Mario Cristobal

Miami fires Manny Diaz after a weekend of speculation.
Miami has fired Manny Diaz, according to multiple reports this morning.

We can confirm that Diaz has been fired.

Diaz's time with the 'Canes was littered with inconsistencies on both sides of the ball. He the team to a 7-5 mark this past fall and was 21-15 overall.

He entered the off season on shaky ground, and that ground got even less stable with rumors swirling that Miami was making a run at Oregon head coach, and Miami alumnus, Mario Cristobal.

The way the situation was handled over the weekend drew a lot of fair criticism, as decision makers chased Cristobal and rumors swirled while Manny Diaz and his staff were on the road trying to recruit for the Canes.

The move clears the way for Cristobal to return to his alma mater to lead the Hurricanes, as the rumors continued to swirl this weekend of that coming together. 

Sources tell FootballScoop that Mario intends to accept the 'Canes job.  

Cristobal had an extension on the table from Oregon, but this move makes his intentions clear.  

Oregon has reportedly called a team meeting for 7:45am Pacific time.  

Cristobal leaves Eugene for Coral Gables as the 'Canes are looking to hire a new athletic director. That's the next domino to fall into place, with various reports sharing that Clemson's Dan Radakovich is the choice. Radakovich spent some time in athletic administration at Mimai

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.  

UPDATE >> Miami has formally announced a change of leadership in their program.

“We are grateful to Coach Diaz for his many contributions to our campus community and to his native South Florida, and for the strong leadership and exemplary character he exhibited during his tenure at the University,” said President Julio Frenk. “We wish him and his family the very best as they move forward.”

The last sentence of the release shares: "An announcement regarding new leadership for the football program will be forthcoming."

