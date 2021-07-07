Michigan State chief of staff resigns

Geoff Martzen is the second key off-the-field assistant to leave Mel Tucker's staff this summer.

Michigan State chief of staff Geoff Martzen has resigned, a year and change after following head coach Mel Tucker from Colorado.

Martzen announced his resignation in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Martzen had worked one season at Colorado and one at Michigan State. He was UCLA's director of player personnel in 2017 and held that same role at Colorado State from 2015-17.

“Geoff is an outstanding evaluator of talent and players,” Tucker said of Martzen, via the Detroit Free Press. “He's a tireless worker and a competitor. He really understands the importance of recruiting and how it's the lifeblood of the program.”

The Fresno State graduate first coached high school football in California before moving into the personnel shops at Alabama, then BYU, before landing the Colorado State job.

Martzen's bio has already been removed from the Michigan State staff page. An MSU staffer confirmed to the Detroit Free Press his last day was Friday.

Martzen's departure is the second key off-the-field turnover Tucker has had heading into Year 2 in East Lansing. Director of player personnel Scott Algio took the director of scouting job on Lance Leipold's Kansas staff; he was replaced by Saeed Khalif from Wisconsin.