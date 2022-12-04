Middlebury promotes to fill head coaching role

Longtime defensive coordinator Doug Madingo gets the nod as the program's new leader.

The 2022 season was a farewell tour for Middlebury's (D-III - VT) Bob Ritter, who led the program for over two decades and is now set to transition to another role for the athletic department.

Middlebury has announced that they're going to keep things in house for Ritter's successor, promoting defensive coordinator Doug Mandigo to the head coaching role.

"Doug Madingo has been an outstanding defensive coordinator and mentor to his student-athletes at Middlebury," Director of Athletics Erin Quinn shared in the school's release.

Madingo added the title of associate head coach in the fall as part of the leadership transition as Ritter prepared to transition out of the role.

"He is the best person to continue the tradition of excellence on and off the field that began with Mickey Heinecken and continued with . We are excited to see where he and his staff take the football program in the years to come."

Mandigo began his coaching career at Middlebury following his graduation in 1996, serving as an assistant coach in three different sports. He coached briefly at the high school and at some other colleges and in the United Football League before returning to his alma mater in 2011 as defensive coordinator.



He takes the reigns of a team coming off a 7-2 season and conference runner-up finish in the NESCAC.

As always, stay tune to The Scoop for the latest coaching news.