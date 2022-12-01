Skip to main content

Video: Bob Ritter bids farewell to Middlebury

Ritter's 22-year run comes to an end at Middlebury and he shares a touching farewell video message.

We all bear witness to it every few years, sports icons in their final season take a special farewell tour, oftentimes with some type of fitting tribute or gift from the opposing organization.

This time of year, there are a number of icons from small college football programs, located in quaint towns across America stepping away to much less fanfare.

One of those instances is at Middlebury College (D-III - VT).

Bob Ritter announced back in August that this would his final season leading the Middlebury program. Ritter, an alumnus of the school, announced back in August that this would be his final season as head coach before he transitioned to a new role for school.

Immediately upon graduating from Middlebury, Ritter joined the coaching staff as defensive coordinator from 1982-88 before he moved on to Tufts as an assistant from 1989-1996. 

In 1996 he returned to Middlebury, where he has raised his family, and has been there ever since. After a few seasons as an assistant, Ritter took over the program in 2000.

He's spent the past 22 seasons leading the Panthers, and earlier this month they lost their season finale to finish the year 7-2.

Ritter tweeted a touching farewell message earlier today.

Tags
terms:
Bob RitterDivision IIIMiddlebury

You May Like

tom-herman-texas-longhorns

Sources: Tom Herman a serious candidate at Florida Atlantic

Herman, 47, has never suffered a losing season in six seasons as a head coach.

By Zach Barnett
CFP trophy

FootballScoop's Championship Weekend Primer

Zach Barnett, Scott Roussel and John Brice from Team FootballScoop examine all the college football conference championship matchups

By John Brice
Central Connecticut

Central Connecticut State announces head coaching change

The Blue Devils won their conference in 2019 but never regained momentum after the pandemic.

By Zach Barnett
wofford team

Sources: Wofford removing interim tag, naming Shawn Watson next head coach

The Terriers won three games in the season's second half with Watson at the helm

By John Brice
App State

Sources: Appalachian State making some staff changes

Sources tell FootballScoop a few additional changes are coming to the staff at App State.

By Doug Samuels
USC Utah

Everything that's on the line in college football's Championship Weekend

Playoff berths are up for grabs, yes, but there's so much more than that: history, legacy, immortality. Oh, and bowl destinations, too.

By Zach Barnett
College Football Playoff

College Football Playoff to expand in 2024

Because this is college football, expanding the CFP for the 2024 and '25 seasons required the Rose Bowl's permission. On Wednesday, the Granddaddy finally granted it.

By Zach Barnett
Brian Hartline

Sources: Interviews ongoing at Cincinnati to include Ohio State assistant Brian Hartline; Luke Fickell's Wisconsin staff taking shape

The Bearcats continue their search to replace Luke Fickell while Fickell's Wisconsin staff continues to take shape

By John Brice