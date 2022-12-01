Video: Bob Ritter bids farewell to Middlebury

Ritter's 22-year run comes to an end at Middlebury and he shares a touching farewell video message.

We all bear witness to it every few years, sports icons in their final season take a special farewell tour, oftentimes with some type of fitting tribute or gift from the opposing organization.

This time of year, there are a number of icons from small college football programs, located in quaint towns across America stepping away to much less fanfare.

One of those instances is at Middlebury College (D-III - VT).

Bob Ritter announced back in August that this would his final season leading the Middlebury program. Ritter, an alumnus of the school, announced back in August that this would be his final season as head coach before he transitioned to a new role for school.

Immediately upon graduating from Middlebury, Ritter joined the coaching staff as defensive coordinator from 1982-88 before he moved on to Tufts as an assistant from 1989-1996.

In 1996 he returned to Middlebury, where he has raised his family, and has been there ever since. After a few seasons as an assistant, Ritter took over the program in 2000.

He's spent the past 22 seasons leading the Panthers, and earlier this month they lost their season finale to finish the year 7-2.

Ritter tweeted a touching farewell message earlier today.