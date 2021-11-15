Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Publish date:

NAIA announces first round playoff pairings

Defending national champion Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) enters as the top seed, while 2018-19 champ Morningside (Iowa) is No. 2.
Author:

Joining in on the action in Division II and Division III, the NAIA announced its postseason pairings on Sunday.

Unlike D2 and D3, the NAIA managed to play a postseason tournament in 2020, and the champion of that event -- Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) -- begins the 2021 playoffs as the top seed.

Also unlike Divisions II and III, as well as any other college football tournament, the NAIA does not play a true bracket. If 16-seeded Montana Western manages to knock off the top-seeded defending national champions on Saturday, they would play the highest-seeded team still playing.

While 2020 champion Lindsey Wilson is the top seed, 2018-19 champ Morningside (Iowa) is the No. 2 seed. Those two and Grand View (Iowa) carry undefeated records into the playoffs, and five more teams have lost but one game. 

No. 5 Indiana Wesleyan and No. 13 Central Methodist (Mo.) are in the field for the first time ever, while No. 9 Southwestern (Kan.) and Montana Western ended playoff droughts of at least 19 years.

Most games are seeded in the "true" fashion -- 1 vs. 16, 2 vs. 15, 3 vs. 14, etc -- with a few exceptions. No. 12 Keiser (Fla.) visits No. 6 Reinhardt (Ga.) rather than trekking to Indiana Wesleyan, who hosts 10th-seeded Kansas Wesleyan instead. (We all know what happens when you get warring Wesleyans together. Look out.)

No. 9 Southwestern visits No. 7 Marian (Ind.), while No. 11 Saint Xavier (Ill.) visits No. 8 Concordia (Mich.) instead of going to Georgia. 

NAIA bracket

The 2021 NAIA National Championship will be played at Durham County Memorial Stadium in Durham, N.C. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
NAIA playoff

You May Like

Southwestern Oklahoma State

Southwestern Oklahoma State announces coaching change

Chet Pobolish went 6-27 in three years on the job.

39 minutes ago
Ryan Walters

Illinois locks up defensive coordinator Ryan Walters with new deal, big raise

Walters will be among the 10 highest-paid defensive coordinators in college football.

2 hours ago
North Central Champs

D-III has released their playoff field

After the D-III playoff took last year year off, the 2021 path to the Stagg Bowl returns with top-ranked North Central looking to defend their title.

2 hours ago
UWF National title

D-II playoff bracket has been announced

With just two undefeated teams remaining, the race for the Division II national title should be an interesting one.

3 hours ago
Bobeck

Sources: Central Oklahoma is parting ways with Nick Bobeck

Sources tell FootballScoop that Bobeck, who has led the program for the past 10 seasons, will not return.

3 hours ago
Jimmy Lake

Washington fires Jimmy Lake

Lake will exit Washington with just a 7-6 record.

19 minutes ago
Malik Hoskins

Sources: Lincoln University is making a head coaching change

After a winless season, Lincoln University (D-II - MO) has decided to make a coaching change, sources tell FootballScoop.

9 hours ago
Nuggets

#Nuggets: Baylor bullies Oklahoma, Texas hits rock bottom, and everything else from Week 11

No but seriously, how does Steve Sarkisian come back from this?

10 hours ago