NCAA adjusts spring transfer portal window

Buried deep within an announcement about women's basketball, the NCAA dropped this:

The (Division I) Council voted to move the spring notification-of-transfer windows in both Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision football to April 15-30, rather than May 1-15.

The belief here is that moving the spring window up 15 days will put it closer to the end of spring football, which will then give transferring players more time to sort through the transfer process and get acclimated at their new school before summer workouts and classes begin.

Players do not have to complete their transfer during that window, but moving forward they will have to wait to enter the Portal during that time in order to maintain eligibility for the following season.

The fall transfer portal windows in FBS and FCS remain intact.

