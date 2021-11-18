Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Publish date:

NCAA to test NFL style coach-to-QB communication system for Bayou Classic

Technology that has been in place for nearly 30 years at the NFL level could soon make its way to college football.
Author:

The NCAA will test out an NFL-style, in-helmet coach-to-quarterback communication system for the Bayou Classic between Grambling and Southern, FootballScoop has learned.

The game will be played next Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Sources said the NCAA is using the game as a test run before possibly rolling out wider use moving forward. Early returns from practices have been positive, we're told. 

The hope is that, by testing it out at the FCS level, the NCAA can prove viability and approve the system for use across multiple levels, not just within the Power 5. 

The NFL has allowed coaches to communicate directly with quarterbacks through an in-helmet radio since 1994, and designated one defensive player to do the same in 2008.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
NCAA

You May Like

Tim Bowens

A new head coach will lead Clark Atlanta University next season

Tim Bowens, a former Georgia State and South Alabama assistant, is out after three seasons at Clark Atlanta.

54 minutes ago
QwikGem

QwikGem - Week 12 - Jayshaun Johnson

2 hours ago
Nuggets

#Nuggets: Ohio State confronts history, and Wake can end Clemson's ACC title streak... on Clemson's field

Plus: 11 teams that can win their ways into conference championship games this weekend.

2 hours ago
Mel Tucker MSU

Mel Tucker on contract extension chatter: "It was never my intention to come here and just pass through"

In his first public comments since the chatter surrounding a monster contract extension, Mel Tucker explains MSU is a destination job and he never intended for it to be just a stop to get somewhere else.

6 hours ago
Joey McGuire Tech

Sources: Joey McGuire working Baylor connection for Texas Tech defensive coordinator hire

The new Texas Tech coach is looking to stay within the Ron Roberts tree to lead his defense, sources say.

7 hours ago
Ottawa UNiveristy KS

Sources: Ottawa University to promote coordinator following retirement of longtime leader Kent Kessinger

After an 18-year run, Dr. Kent Kessinger has announced his retirement as the head coach at Ottawa University (NAIA - KS) and their plans to move forward include a current assistant.

7 hours ago
VirginiaTech

Sources: Virginia Tech has strong interest in ACC rival

Dave Clawson has emerged as a top target of Virginia Tech AD Whit Babock, sources tell FootballScoop.

22 hours ago
Mel Tucker

Michigan State working to make Mel Tucker highest-paid Big Ten coach with new extension

The extension would offer Tucker nearly $100 million to remain in East Lansing.

Nov 17, 2021