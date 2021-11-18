NCAA to test NFL style coach-to-QB communication system for Bayou Classic

Technology that has been in place for nearly 30 years at the NFL level could soon make its way to college football.

The NCAA will test out an NFL-style, in-helmet coach-to-quarterback communication system for the Bayou Classic between Grambling and Southern, FootballScoop has learned.

The game will be played next Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Sources said the NCAA is using the game as a test run before possibly rolling out wider use moving forward. Early returns from practices have been positive, we're told.

The hope is that, by testing it out at the FCS level, the NCAA can prove viability and approve the system for use across multiple levels, not just within the Power 5.

The NFL has allowed coaches to communicate directly with quarterbacks through an in-helmet radio since 1994, and designated one defensive player to do the same in 2008.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.