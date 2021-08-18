August 18, 2021

Report: Nebraska head coach Scott Frost under investigation

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Nebraska football and head coach Scott Frost are under investigation for a myriad of offenses Brett McMurphy is reporting this morning.

McMurphy adds Frost has retained legal counsel and has been interviewed by the NCAA. 

Among the allegations McMurphy is reporting are that Nebraska held workouts at an undisclosed off-campus location during the COVID shutdown to avoid detection by University officials.

The report adds that there is “significant video footage” confirming that analysts and consultants were involved in active coaching of special teams during practice drills and at games, which are also NCAA violations. 

Frost is entering his fourth year leading the program with an overall record of 12-20 at his alma mater. 

With athletic director Bill Moos' recent retirement, and new athletic director Trev Alberts in place, and now this investigation, year four will be as critical as ever for Frost and his staff

Nebraska would be the second major college football program to come under NCAA investigation for violations during the COVID shutdown of 2020, joining Arizona State who is under investigation for recruiting violations.

See McMurphy's full report here.

You May Like

Marcus Freeman

The 15 most important assistant coaching hires of 2021 -- No. 3: Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame

Rare is a coordinator hire hit with National Championship or Bust expectations. This is one of those occasions.

NCAA logo

Pac-12, Big Ten and SEC to owe largest sums in NCAA's failed Alston Supreme Court case

The NCAA has divided the payments owed for its nearly $38 million in legal fees due to the Alston vs. NCAA U.S. Supreme Court case. A breakdown of all those millions inside:

BrettFavre

Brett Favre recommends children under 14 play flag rather than tackle football

Zeb Noland

A South Carolina GA is now competing for the starting QB job

Zeb Noland left North Dakota State for South Carolina to begin his coaching career. Now he's back in pads, days away from possibly playing as an SEC quarterback.

Screen Shot 2021-08-17 at 11.35.17 AM

Alex Smith's message to Alabama coaches and staff: Inspiration can come from the most unexpected places

Prompted by a question from Nick Saban on how he dealt with anxiety, 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year and former NFL quarterback Alex Smith shares a story on how inspiration can come from the most unexpected places.

Michigan

The 15 most important assistant coaching hires of 2021 -- No. 4: The Michigan staff (pretty much all of 'em)

Jim Harbaugh's staff is almost entirely new -- to Michigan, to their roles, or both. Did he find the right mix to revitalize a stagnant program?

pease

Utah Utes, football community mourn loss of legendary Coach Pease

A former Utah player and longtime assistant coach, John Pease was 77 years old and had coached across parts of six decades.

Alabama champs

Alabama tops yet another AP preseason Top 25

The Crimson Tide begin 2021 where they left off 2020 -- the clear leaders of the pack.