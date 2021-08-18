Report: Nebraska head coach Scott Frost under investigation

Nebraska football and head coach Scott Frost are under investigation for a myriad of offenses Brett McMurphy is reporting this morning.

McMurphy adds Frost has retained legal counsel and has been interviewed by the NCAA.

Among the allegations McMurphy is reporting are that Nebraska held workouts at an undisclosed off-campus location during the COVID shutdown to avoid detection by University officials.

The report adds that there is “significant video footage” confirming that analysts and consultants were involved in active coaching of special teams during practice drills and at games, which are also NCAA violations.

Frost is entering his fourth year leading the program with an overall record of 12-20 at his alma mater.

With athletic director Bill Moos' recent retirement, and new athletic director Trev Alberts in place, and now this investigation, year four will be as critical as ever for Frost and his staff

Nebraska would be the second major college football program to come under NCAA investigation for violations during the COVID shutdown of 2020, joining Arizona State who is under investigation for recruiting violations.

See McMurphy's full report here.