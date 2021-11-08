Scott Frost guts Nebraska staff; fires four offensive assistant coaches

With the Cornhuskers again doomed for a losing season, Frost is making a major shakeup with just two games left to play.

Nebraska has just two regular-season games remaining, and it is heading towards another losing season under fourth-year coach Scott Frost.

But Frost isn't waiting till season's end to dramatically shake up his Cornhuskers' coaching staff.

Frost announced the firings of offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, offensive line coach GreG Austin, running backs coach Ryan Held and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco Monday evening.

“I appreciate the work and sacrifices these men have made for the University of Nebraska,” Frost said in a statement, “and this football program and wish all of them well.

“They are all men of outstanding character and good coaches, but as we strive for better consistency and execution, we needed fresh ideas and voices on our offensive staff.”

The Cornhuskers are a meager 3-7 in 2021 and own just two wins against Football Bowls Subdivision competition – against Buffalo under first-year coach Maurice Linguist and Northwestern, which is enduring one of its worst seasons of the Pat Fitzgerald era.

Nebraska has a veteran quarterback in senior signal-caller Adrian Martinez, and it is averaging 28.6 points per game this season. But in gutting his offensive staff, with only tight ends coach Sean Beckton remaining employed, Frost clearly is looking for one final spark to show some semblance of building for the future.

Frost is expected to turn to multiple off-the-field analysts to fill the vacated roles, with rivalry contests left against Wisconsin and Iowa.

Ron Brown is likely to work with the Nebraska running backs while Steve Cooper is expected in charge of the quarterbacks.

Frank Verducci and Steve DeMeo are going to coach the Nebraska offensive line for its final two games.

Frost is yet to post a winning season after returning home to his alma mater on the heels of leading Central Florida to a perfect season and win against Auburn in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl following the 2017 campaign.

Instead of showing progress in this pivotal fourth year, Frost is on track to post his worst Big Ten Conference record atop the Cornhuskers program without sweeping a pair of games to finish the season in which his team is certain to be an underdog. Nebraska is just 10-23 in Big Ten play since Frost's return home.

Earlier Monday, Nebraska Athletics Director Trev Alberts -- also a former gridiron great for the Cornhuskers -- announced that Frost is going to receive a fifth year to turn things around in Lincoln.

The school announced that Frost, who otherwise would have been owed approximately $20 million by Nebraska had he been fired, had agreed to a restructured deal, though terms of that deal were not disclosed by the school at this time.

UPDATE >> With the announced $1 million reduction in Scott Frost's salary (along with a buyout reduced by 50%), coupled with the coaches that were let go, Sean Callahan adds that the Huskers now have $2.775 million to high a new offensive coordinator and three assistant coaches.