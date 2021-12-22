Nevada Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Nevada staff is coming together under Ken Wilson via this page.

Jay Norvell surprised a lot of folks when he left Nevada for in-conference foe Colorado State after five seasons with the Wolf Pack and a 33-26 record.

Nevada landed on Oregon co-defensive coordinator Ken Wilson, a former longtime assistant with the Wolf Pack, as their new leader.

Here, on the Nevada Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: KEN WILSON

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs

TBA

QUARTERBACKS

TBA

RUNNING BACKS

TBA

RECEIVERS

TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Matt Mumme (OC / QBs)

Timmy Chang (WRs)

Bill Best (OL)

Chad Savage (TEs)

Vai Taua (RBs / Interim HC)

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA



LINEBACKERS

TBA



DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA



DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Brian Ward (DC)

Jackie Shipp (DL)

Ronnie Wheat (LBs)

Riccardo Steward (Secondary)

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBD

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:

Thomas Sheffield

SUPPORT STAFF



Director of Player Personnel:

Player Personnel / Operations:

Strength and Conditioning / Assistant Head Coach:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Head S&C: Jordon Simmons

Player Development: Jeremy Copeland

Director of Player Personnel: Lucas Gauthier

Director of Operations: Colton Bosnos

- Return to The Scoop -