Nevada Staff Tracker (2021-22)
Jay Norvell surprised a lot of folks when he left Nevada for in-conference foe Colorado State after five seasons with the Wolf Pack and a 33-26 record.
Nevada landed on Oregon co-defensive coordinator Ken Wilson, a former longtime assistant with the Wolf Pack, as their new leader.
Here, on the Nevada Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.
2022 HEAD COACH: KEN WILSON
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs
TBA
QUARTERBACKS
TBA
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Matt Mumme (OC / QBs)
Timmy Chang (WRs)
Bill Best (OL)
Chad Savage (TEs)
Vai Taua (RBs / Interim HC)
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Brian Ward (DC)
Jackie Shipp (DL)
Ronnie Wheat (LBs)
Riccardo Steward (Secondary)
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBD
2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:
Thomas Sheffield
SUPPORT STAFF
Director of Player Personnel:
Player Personnel / Operations:
Strength and Conditioning / Assistant Head Coach:
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Head S&C: Jordon Simmons
Player Development: Jeremy Copeland
Director of Player Personnel: Lucas Gauthier
Director of Operations: Colton Bosnos
