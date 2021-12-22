Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Nevada Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Nevada staff is coming together under Ken Wilson via this page.
Nevada - Staff Tracker

Jay Norvell surprised a lot of folks when he left Nevada for in-conference foe Colorado State after five seasons with the Wolf Pack and a 33-26 record.

Nevada landed on Oregon co-defensive coordinator Ken Wilson, a former longtime assistant with the Wolf Pack, as their new leader.

Here, on the Nevada Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: KEN WILSON

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs
TBA

QUARTERBACKS
TBA

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Matt Mumme (OC / QBs)
Timmy Chang (WRs)
Bill Best (OL)
Chad Savage (TEs)
Vai Taua (RBs / Interim HC)

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Brian Ward (DC)
Jackie Shipp (DL)
Ronnie Wheat (LBs)
Riccardo Steward (Secondary)

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBD

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:
Thomas Sheffield

SUPPORT STAFF


Director of Player Personnel: 
Player Personnel / Operations: 
Strength and Conditioning / Assistant Head Coach: 

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Head S&C: Jordon Simmons
Player Development: Jeremy Copeland
Director of Player Personnel: Lucas Gauthier
Director of Operations: Colton Bosnos

