New York Giants have let go offensive coordinator Jason Garrett

The Giants have parted ways with offensive coordinator, and former Cowboys head coach, Jason Garrett.

At his press conference yesterday following their 30-10 loss to the Bucs on Monday Night Football, Joe Judge was asked a number of times about the direction of the offense, and whether players have confidence in offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after a handful of poor outings.

Judge refused to point the finger at his offensive coordinator without being able to review the film, instead saying that they needed to put players in better positions to be successful, and that they needed to execute better and wouldn't commit to saying anything beyond that until he was able to watch the film.

The Giants have announced that Garrett has been relieved of his duties.

The news was initially shared by Giants beat writer Pat Leonard.

Senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens, the former offensive coordinator and head coach for the Browns, is expected to step in to call plays the rest of the season.

Garret spent a total of 26 games leading the Giants offense, in what many thought would be a rehab stint until another head coaching opportunity came calling.

In ten seasons leading the Dallas Cowboys from 2010-2019, Garret compiled a record of 86-67 with three playoff appearances appearances. In those three trips to the postseason, the Cowboys were eliminated in the NFC Divisional game each time, twice at the hands of the Packers, and once to the Rams.

The news marks a tough for days for the Garrett family. Yesterday, Garrett's brother, John, was let go as the head coach at Lafayette (FCS - PA) after five seasons.

