Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Publish date:

New York Giants have let go offensive coordinator Jason Garrett

The Giants have parted ways with offensive coordinator, and former Cowboys head coach, Jason Garrett.
Author:

At his press conference yesterday following their 30-10 loss to the Bucs on Monday Night Football, Joe Judge was asked a number of times about the direction of the offense, and whether players have confidence in offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after a handful of poor outings.

Judge refused to point the finger at his offensive coordinator without being able to review the film, instead saying that they needed to put players in better positions to be successful, and that they needed to execute better and wouldn't commit to saying anything beyond that until he was able to watch the film.

The Giants have announced that Garrett has been relieved of his duties.

The news was initially shared by Giants beat writer Pat Leonard. 

Senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens, the former offensive coordinator and head coach for the Browns, is expected to step in to call plays the rest of the season.

Garret spent a total of 26 games leading the Giants offense, in what many thought would be a rehab stint until another head coaching opportunity came calling.

In ten seasons leading the Dallas Cowboys from 2010-2019, Garret compiled a record of 86-67 with three playoff appearances appearances. In those three trips to the postseason, the Cowboys were eliminated in the NFC Divisional game each time, twice at the hands of the Packers, and once to the Rams.

The news marks a tough for days for the Garrett family. Yesterday, Garrett's brother, John, was let go as the head coach at Lafayette (FCS - PA) after five seasons.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Jason GarrettNew York Giants

You May Like

Drink Mullen

"When you sow jackass, you reap jackass."

Eliah Drinkwitz pushed Dan Mullen out the door at Florida on Saturday night, and on Tuesday the Mizzou coach gave his former colleague a parting kick to the backside.

6 minutes ago
New Mexico State

Sources: New Mexico State expected to make coaching change

Jerry Kill could make his full-time return to head coaching after a 7-year absence, sources say.

3 hours ago
Jim Collins SVSU

Wittenberg to hire veteran head coach with recent FBS stop as new head coach, per report

Wittenberg is set to hire Jim Collins, a veteran head coach who spent the 2019 season on staff at Army, as their new leader.

4 hours ago
John Garrett Lafayette

Lafayette College parting ways with John Garrett

After a five-year run, John Garrett will not have his contract renewed at Lafayette (FCS - PA).

32 minutes ago
Brian Kelly

With speculation around USC mounting, Brian Kelly answers whether he'd ever leave Notre Dame, and what it would take

After calling the speculation regarding him and USC a "smokescreen" Brian Kelly adds that he can't see himself leaving Notre Dame unless the fairy godmother floats a monster check...then he'll at least run it by one important person in his life.

21 hours ago
USC Trojan

The latest at Southern Cal: FootballScoop's podcast talks a pair of NFL candidates, more

The Trojans present a prime opportunity and should be nearing the end of their 10-week search

22 hours ago
LSU-tigerstadium

FootballScoop Podcast: LSU coaching search

Scott Roussel and John Brice break down the latest at LSU, from candidates involved to those yet to hear from the Tigers and when a decision might be made

22 hours ago
Arkansas State

Winning Box Scores: Week 12

Putting Arkansas State's historic (in a bad way) rushing numbers into perspective.

22 hours ago