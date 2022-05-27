FootballScoop's 2022 Minority Watch List/Rising Stars

Hundreds of nominations, from NFL coaches to all levels, plus scouts and experts helped compile the second-annual edition of FootballScoop's Minority Watch List

The inaugural FootballScoop Minority Watch List for the 2020-21 football season included such names as Deion Sanders, Marcus Freeman, Charles Huff and myriad other rising coach stars now in vastly different positions.

Huff’s a Group of 5 head coach now at Marshall University, fresh off a 7-6 campaign that included a berth in the New Orleans Bowl.

After having been courted by LSU and Notre Dame, among others, to be among college football’s most coveted defensive coordinators, Marcus Freeman now – roughly 11 months after his hiring as defensive coordinator – is head coach at Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish are recruiting at levels not seen since Lou Holtz’s days of the late-1980s and early-90s, and Freeman’s authenticity has campus united.

Maryland coach Mike Locksley, whose team opened last season with four consecutive wins, punctuated his early Terps’ rebuilding efforts with a shellacking of Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl.

What to say about Deion Sanders? Perhaps no figure has done more for minority programs and shining a greater spotlight on Historically Black Colleges and Universities than any modern figure.

Oh, and Sanders led his first full Jackson State team to the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship and a Celebration Bowl appearance.

Naturally, FootballScoop is going even deeper with its second-ever “FootballScoop Minority Watch List/Rising Stars” publication.

With input from double-digit NFL coaches and scouts, more than 100 college coaches and staffers, as well as myriad other figures in football, not to mention devoted wives and family members, journalists, our staff here at FootballScoop and a panel of experts who helped vet candidates and wade through the both difficult and incredibly rewarding selection process, FootballScoop presents its 2022 Minority Watch List/Rising Stars compilation.

There were submissions for nearly 400 different coaches and football personnel, not to mention more than 600 digital nominations and Twitter direct messages, emails, phone calls and more before the list was finalized.

In the end, some 125 football professionals gained selection to our 2022 iteration and roughly 250 coaches and personnel garnered FootballScoop 2022 Minority Watch List/Rising Star Honorable Mention.

What follows below is the result of a month-long process to accept nominations, research candidates and speak with coaches and other football personnel throughout the process to provide the best possible list that reflects the feedback and information FootballScoop received throughout the process.

The list is not perfect; there will be some who could easily have been included, and perhaps some worthy who for whatever reason did not get nominated.

Nonetheless, it’s an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the brilliant minority coaches, either establishing themselves already as rising stars on the sidelines, or those still climbing with much left in front of them.

Abdul-Rahim, Aazaar - Boston College, Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Backs Coach

Promoted to AHC after just one season. Strong recruiter. Drew interest from other schools during this most recent coaching cycle.

Adams, James - Wake Forest, Safeties Coach

Several coaches and experts reached out to nominate Adams; his career continues on an ascending track.

Adams, Taliaferro - Dillard High School (Florida)/South Florida Thunder Arena, QB Coach/Head Coach

Ahmad, Khalil - Syracuse, Director of High School Relations

Akers, Isaac - Texas A&M-Kingsville, Tight Ends Coach

Alaimalo, Nick - Idaho State, Running Backs Coach

Albury, Imarjaye - Minnesota Vikings, Defensive Assistant

Allen-Williams, Bryson - University of North Carolina, Defensive Graduate Assistant

Anand, Aman - Baylor University, Special Teams Analyst

Nominated by his Safeties Coach and Special teams coordinator, strong endorsement from multiple other coaches. Research showed Anand is widely seen as a rising member of the profession.

Anderson, Dominic - Fayetteville State, Defensive Coordinator

Nominated by prep head coach in KY, praises leadership and culture; also nominated by 2020-21 FootballScoop Watch List Recipient Josh Gattis with very strong endorsement.

Anderson, Jay - Yale, Defensive Backs Coach

Anderson, Sean - Rice, WR Coach

Ansley, Derrick - LA Chargers, Secondary Coach

Araghi, Kamran - Oregon, Defensive analyst

Multiple nominations and from within the coaching community, the Persian Araghi also is viewed as a hard-working, sharp student of the game.

Armour, Mike - University of North Colorado, Tight Ends Coach

Austin, Jeremy - Charlotte, Assistant DL Coach

Baca, Brian - Austin Peay, QB Coach

Just a third-generation American whose great-grandfather hailed from Chihuahua, Mexico, the 25-year-old Baca already has his own QB room and is part of a Govs' program drawing plenty of buzz.

Baker, Dallas - Baylor University, Wide Receivers Coach

Baker, Kenny - Western Kentucky, Defensive Line Coach

Balmer, Kentwan - Hampton University, D Line Coach

Former 1st round NFL draft pick, significant experience. “Just watch. He’s going to climb the ranks quickly.”

Banks, Arketa - Georgia State, Special Teams Coordinator

Banks, Freddie - Colorado State, Defensive Coordinator

Helped Montana State to 2021 FCS title game

Banks, Mike - Illinois State, DB Coach

Nominated by Dom Anderson, his former college coach

Barboza, Andre - Sacred Heart University, Running Backs Coach

Barnett, Dante - UTEP, Safeties Coach

Barthel, E.J. - UCONN, Running Backs Coach

Touted as a great recruiter, fast riser

Bastien, Pat - Toledo, Linebackers Coach

Bearfield, Shamir - Army, Director of Campus Recruiting

Beatty, Chris - LA Chargers, Offensive Assistant

Beckwith, Kevon - Incarnate Word, DL coach/Run Game Coordinator

Beech, Brandon - Catholic University, Offensive Line Coach

Belk, Doug - Houston, Defensive Coordinator

Perhaps no defensive coordinator was more coveted in this past coaching cycle for new coordinator opportunities than Belk, who heard from no less than three Power 5 programs before agreeing to a new pact with increased compensation at Houston. His Power 5 ascension seems inevitable.

Bell, Kelvin - Iowa, Defensive Line Coach

9 seasons on staff, 4th as DL, 2 BIG 10 CG trips

Bhakta, Satyen - Cornell, D Line Coach

Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship Program, strong peer nomination.

Bice, Devin - Centre College, Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator

Nominated by head coach, an endorsement in this process that carried great weight for all candidates.

Blackwell, Marquel - Ole Miss, Running Backs Coach

Blackmon, Anthony - Lane College, Cornerbacks Coach

Bohannon Jr., Marvin - Alabama A&M, Safeties Coach

Bolden, Kelvin - Ole Miss, Recruiting Strategy Coordinator

Boldin, DJ - Lake Erie College, HC

Bonney, John - SMU, Defensive Graduate Assistant

Bouknight, Jovon - Marshall, Pass Game Coordinator/WR Coach

Bowman, Dominique - Arkansas, Cornerbacks Coach

Bowser, David - St. Augustine, Head Coach and AD

Bradden, Terry - Kansas City Chiefs, Assistant DL Coach

Has also been at Howard, Tuskegee, FAU, and Bathune-Cookman. Bradden’s star continues to rise with his past few years of NFL work after his relentless climb through the coaching ranks. Definitely a name to watch.

Bradley, Atiba - Missouri Southern State, Head Football Coach

Peer Nomination, strong consideration

Bradley, John - Alcorn State, Defensive Line Coach

Brantley, Omasha - Lyndon B. Johnson HS, Austin, Texas, OC

Braswell, Brian - Maryland, Offensive Line Coach

Played 5 years in NFL. Helped 2 Terps earn all Big-10 on OL this past season, a part of Mike Locksley’s Terps’ football rebirth.

Bratton, Brian - Indianapolis Colts, Assistant Wide Receiver Coach

Former CFL and NFL player, as well as Furman All-American, Bratton had previously participated in the Bill Walsh Minority Internship program in the NFL. He drew numerous Power 5 looks in this past cycle before being hired by the Colts.

Brewer, Troy - Bethel University, D Line Coach

Broomfield, Deon - Iowa State, Safeties Coach

Brown, Dre - Notre Dame, Recruiting Personnel

Brown, Elton - The Apprentice School, Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator

Former NFL OL, VA Hall of Famer

Brown, JB - University of Michigan, Special Teams Analyst

Brown, Mike - Cincinnati, Wide Receivers Coach

Nominated by a rival coach. Strong endorsement when that happens.

Brown, Pat - Widener University, Defensive Coordinator

Just promoted to DC, nominated by a former colleague and peer

Brown, Preston - Temple University, Running Backs Coach

Back-to-back champion head coach at Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden, N.J. From Melik Brown, praises Preston for dedicating countless hours to the kids.

Brown, Ray - Washington State University, Cornerbacks Coach

Browne, Christopher - Mississippi Valley State, Offensive Line Coach

Bruce, Jeremy - Oregon State, Graduate Assistant, OLB

Buckels, Carlton - Tulsa, Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Cornerbacks Coach

Burch, Ja'Quill - Montclair State, WR coach

Burns, Kenni - Minnesota, Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs

Has started getting some consideration for head coaching jobs, additional opportunities

Burton, Ryan - Prairie View A&M, Nickels coach/Video coordinator

Cain, Jamar - Louisiana State University, Defensive Line Coach

Carson, Hunter - Penn State, Assistant Recruiting Coordinator

Carter, AC - Denver Broncos, Defensive Quality Control

Carter, Sam - Arkansas, Secondary Coach

Celiscar, Donald - Western Michigan, Defensive Backs Coach

Chance, Rod - Colorado, Defensive Backs Coach

Chinnyoung, Ramon - Denver Broncos, Offensive Quality Control

Choice, Tashard - Texas, Running Backs Coach

From Georgia Tech to USC to Texas, Choice was the most in-demand running backs coach of the past cycle.

Clark, Ray - Notre Dame College, Defensive Backs Coach

Good, young coach who is persevering

Clecidor, Marvin - Temple University, Safeties Coach

Great buzz around the Temple program, with veteran college assistant Stan Drayton being hired and breathing new life into the Owls.

Clowney, David - Stetson University, Wide Receivers Coach

Coached with Jets, played in the NFL, also philanthropically involved

Collins, Caleb - Baylor University, Defensive Quality Control

Colon, Omar - College of the Canyons, Tight Ends Coach

Cooper Jr., Van - Montana State Northern University, Secondary/Special Teams

Cormier, Cedric - Houston Baptist, Offensive Coordinator

Cousin, Nathan - Central State University, Defensive Pass Game Coordinator

Has mentored Indianapolis youth; though not a popularity contest, Cousin was among the most nominated coaches this year.

Crayton, Tommy - Presbyterian College, Offensive Line/Running Game Coordinator

Crow, Ryan - Tennessee Titans, Outside Linebackers Coach

Crum, Maurice - Ole Miss, Co-Defensive Coordinator

Former ND player, continues on the fast track; extremely well respected.

Curtis, Kevin - Baylor University, Cornerbacks Coach

Dace, Larry - Louisville, Wide Receivers, G.A.

Daniels, MD - Iowa Weslyan, Head Coach

First African American Head Coach in 175-year history of school

Daniels, Mike - Georgia Tech, Running Backs Coach

On the list a year ago and continuing to rise. In roughly the past 12-14 months, Daniels has gone from prep head coach to Buffalo Bulls’ running backs coach to Power 5 assistant. Tremendous upside.

Davila, Peter - James Madison, Safeties Coach

Has overcome personal and professional adversity, continues to grind to find his niche in the profession. What he’s done to persevere through significant challenges cannot be ignored.

Davis, Akeem - Austin Peay, Co-Defensive Coordinator/DBs Coach

Played four years in the NFL

Davis, Brad - LSU, Offensive Line Coach.

Davis, Chili - Florida A&M University, Special Teams Coordinator

Davis, Enrique - Western Kentucky, Running Backs Coach

Davis, John - Misericordia University, Head Coach

Former DIII AFCA Defensive Coordinator of the Year

Dean, Dionte - Ouchita Baptist, DB Coach

Dede, Kap - Charlotte, Cornerbacks/Secondary Coach

DeLattiboudere, Winston - Akron, Defensive Line Coach

Denham, David - Western Michigan, Special Teams Coordinator/DTs

Diabate, Siriki - UCONN, LB coach

Nominated by NFL staffer, good personal details, also been at MTSU, Notre Dame, other key stops

Diaz, Jacob - Adams State, Special Teams Coordinator/WR Coach/Recruiting Coordinator

Dorsett, Sam - Monmouth University, Special Teams Coordinator/Running Backs Coach

Drake, Kwahn - USFL

Dukes, Chris - Youngstown State, Safeties Coach

Moving quickly through the coaching ranks, Dukes landed at Youngstown in this past cycle. He garnered nomination in this process from Cincinnati-area prep coaches, as well as Power-5 assistants.

Earley, Trent - Valdosta State, Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams/Defensive Line

Edwards, CJ - Lake Erie College, RB Coach

Edwards, Dovonte - Elon, Defensive Coordinator

Egorugwu, John - New York Giants, ILB Coach

Nominated by NFL assistant

Eliano, Perry - Ohio State University, Safeties Coach

“Will continue to flourish on his largest stage. Keep watching.”

Ellington, Dontae - Has been at Eastern Kentucky, among other stops

Embry, Richard - Sul Ross State University, Co-Defensive Coordinator

Ethridge, Zac - Auburn, Secondary Coach

Finney, Eric - Iowa Western, Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach

Strong endorsement, coach says I'll lose him soon because he's that good (Mike Blackbourn, Iowa Western Defensive Coordinator)

Fitch, Zarnell - Texas Tech University, Defensive Line Coach

Fleming, RJ - Texas State University, Running Backs Coach

Ford, Thomas - Idaho, Special Teams Coordinator/Running Backs Coach

Fort, Pecos - Montana, Director of Player Personnel

Frazier, George - FIU, DL Coach

Garcia, Cristian - Washington Commanders (NFL), Defensive Analyst

Played at Florida, has GA'ed at UNLV and GA Tech

Gill, Torrey - Oregon State, Graduate Assistant, WR

Gonzalez, Paul - TCU, Safeties Coach

Gordon, Justin - Oklahoma Baptist, Cornerbacks Coach

Grace, Mickey – UCONN, Offensive Analyst

Among the growing number of females bursting throughout the football coaching ranks, Grace is praised for her knowledge of the game and determined approach to growing her knowledge.

Graham, Nick - Texas-San Antonio, Cornerbacks Coach

Grandenetti, Justin - Jack Britt High School (North Carolina), Offensive Coordinator

Gray, Rob - Faulkner University, Head Coach

Quick turnaround, strong endorsement

Green, Andre - Erskine College, Passing Game Coordinator

Green, Kelvin - Delta State, Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator

Has done particularly great work with Delta's defense and DL unit

Greene, Trent - Washington State, Defensive Analyst

Greer, Jacori - Texas State, Defensive Line Coach

Gregg, Matthew - Incarnate Word, ST Coordinator/LB coach

Griffin, Julian - Texas San Antonio, Running Backs Coach

Well connected, extremely fast riser, strong endorsement from a leading national college football executive.

Hairston, Jalen - University of Charleston, Defensive Coordinator

Hall-Oliver, Marcus - James Madison, Safeties Coach and Recruiting Coordinator

Hall, Khenon - SMU, Running Backs Coach

Hall, Ulysses - John Carroll University, D Line/Recruiting Coordinator

strong nominations from former staff associates and new staff members from his new role.

Hammock, Jeremy - Nacogdoches High School, Running Backs Coach

Haney, Cam - Murray State, Defensive Backs

Hankerson, Leonard - San Francisco 49ers, Wide Receivers Coach

Hankton, Cordae - Charlotte, Running Backs Coach

Previous stops at Texas, Mich State, Colorado, also grew as a prep coach in New Orleans.

Hankton, Cortez - LSU, Wide Receivers Coach

Numerous nominations, including multiple from former colleagues at the University of Georgia

Harris, Chris - Washington Commanders, Secondary Coach

Harrison, Jarrell - Adams State, Head Coach

Hawkins, Jeremy - Eastern Kentucky, Defensive Line Coach

Nominated by former LSU/NFL Coach Andre Carter, praises knowledge and approach; more than 15 nominations.

Henry, Aaron - Illinois, Secondary Coach

Henry, William - Southeastern University, Defensive Backs Coach

Hicks, Darius - Morningside University, Co-Defensive Backs Coach

Praised by team's defensive coordinator, references overseas mission trips and also Hicks' role in helping them win three NAIA national titles past four years.

Highsmith, Erik - Morgan State, WR Coach

Hill, Patrick - Central Oklahoma, Defensive Line Coach

Hilliard, Marcus - Elizabeth City State University, Head Coach

Former AFCA assistant coach of the year

Hodge, Abdul - University of Iowa, Tight Ends/Full Back Coach

Hogan, Jordan - University of Buffalo, Senior Offensive Analyst

Previous NFL experience, Arizona Cardinals, Bidwell Fellowship

Hopkins, Peter - Louisiana Tech, Running Backs Coach

Horton, Jarren - Pittsburgh Maulers, USFL, Defensive Coordinator

Hudgins III, James - Central State University, Wide Receivers Coach

Huggins, Savon - Boston College, Running Backs Coach

Inge, William - University of Washington, Co-Defensive Coordinator

Played at Iowa for Hayden Fry, nearly got Fresno State head job last cycle

Isaac, Terrence - Rochester Community & Technical College, Head Coach

Ismail, Ameer - Lake Erie College, Defensive Coordinator

Jackson, Jarrail - Texas College, Head Coach

Jackson, Kyle - Bowie State, Defensive Coordinator

Jackson, Lavell - Minnesota State, Defensive Backs Coach

Jackson, Steven - Davidson, Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Run Game Coordinator

Extremely strong endorsement from head coach, Scott Abell; central figure in Davidson’s unprecedented success of recent seasons.

Jackson, Tremaine - Valdosta State University, Head Coach

Multiple nominations and landing one of the most high-profile NCAA DII head coaching jobs this past cycle speaks to Jackson’s rise.

Jasper, Mike - Bethel University, Head Coach

Jean-Mary, Brian - Tennessee, Linebackers Coach

Tremendous impact in first year with Vols’ linebackers after previous time at Michigan. Widely seen as future leader of a defense.

Johnson, Brian - Philadelphia Eagles, Quarterbacks Coach

Heavily praised by former boss Dan Mullen for his work at Florida, and flatly labeled by Mullen as a future head coach. Multiple nominations, career arc climbing

Johnson, Jamar - Central Arkansas, Wide Receiver Coach

Remarkable story, Johnson had nominations from numerous prep coaches who spoke to his genuine recruiting approach, multiple other college coaches and is presently serving in the NFL’s prestigious Bill Walsh internship program.

Johnson, Marcus - Missouri, Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator

Jones Jr., Anthony - TCU, Running Backs Coach

Was a tremendous asset to the University of Memphis program; was quickly named to the running backs role at TCU as the Horned Frogs revamped their staff.

Jones, Brandon - Houston, Offensive Line Coach

Jones, Emmitt - Texas Tech, Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach

Joseph, Sammy - University of Memphis, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach

Karriem, Justin - Catholic University, Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/DBs Coach

Kelly, Malcolm - Texas Christian University, Outside Receivers Coach

Keyes, Dennis - Campbell Hall High School (Los Angeles), Head Coach

Played at UCLA, strong relationships with Brian Callahan, Kyle Shannahan and Eric Bieniemy, among other noteworthy figures in the profession.

Koger, Kevin - LA Chargers, Tight Ends Coach

Kwon, Andy - Arkansas State, Offensive Line Coach

Good reputation, among small number of Asian-American on-field football coaches in FBS; really strong recommendation from Pittsburgh doctor

Lakes, Tevin - UNC-Pembroke, DB Coach

Langley, TJ - Southern Arkansas, DL

Latson, Lawann - Arkansas-Monticello, Wide Receivers Coach

Has coached, trained numerous all-conference, professional players

Law, John - Appalachian State, Graduate Assistant

Lawrence, Marcus - Alabama A&M, OL Coach

Lee, Dennis - Carleton College, Defensive Line Coach and Recruiting Coordinator

Leonard, Cedric - Oklahoma Baptist, DL

Lett, Jamael - South Alabama, ST Coordinator

Strong nomination from Benjamin Luther, East Central CC

Lewis, Juwan - Davenport University, Running Backs Coach

Lewis, Shawn - University of Texas, Wide Receiver Quality Control

Linsey, Freddie - North Carolina State, Nickels Coach

Llanos, Francisco - Minot State University, Wide Receiver Coach

No candidate got more nominations, and from a wide variety of coaches and other football professionals, as well as personal recommendations, than Llanos. Among them, former North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora, who adamantly vouched for Llanos.

Lowry, Calvin - Tulsa, Co-Passing Game Coordinator/Receivers & ST Coach

Luckey, Dwyan - Mississippi Valley State, Running Backs Coach and Recruiting Coordinator

Lynn, D'Anton - Baltimore Ravens, Secondary Coach

Has continued to grow as an NFL assistant, continues to garner more and more looks each offseason for additional coaching opportunities with leadership responsibilities.

Lynn, Gabe - Houston Baptist, DB Coach

Mack, Jerry - Tennessee, Running Backs Coach

Former Rice head coach garnered some attention during Akron’s search for a coach this past cycle, and he’s likely to get another opportunity – as offensive coordinator or greater – in the near future.

Macon, Todd - Colorado Mesa, Running Backs Coach

Madison, Nigel - University of Oregon, Linebackers Analyst

Madison, Tevin - Southeast Missouri, Cornerbacks Coach

Nominated by Head Coach Tom Matukewicz, whose strong endorsement of Madison resonated.

Magana, Gerardo - University of Jamestown, Offensive Line Coach

Magee, Skylor - Coastal Carolina University, Defensive Line Coach

Nearly landed p5 jobs this cycle, huge upside, strong nominations

Maggitt, Roosevelt - Texas San Antonio, Assistant Director of Player Personnel

Malone, Van - Kansas State, Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Pass Game Coordinator

Marks, Lee - University of Washington, Running Backs Coach

Interim head coach for Fresno State this past December

Marrion, Brennon - Texas, Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach

Marshall, Jojo - Methodist University, Running Backs Coach

Marve, Chris - Virginia Tech, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach

McBath, Darcel - Mississippi State, Secondary Coach

McCain, Dyrri - Maury High School (VA), Head Coach

McClain, Tony - Southwestern Oklahoma State, D Line/Run Game Coordinator

Most comprehensive nomination of any candidate, full letter of recommendation from school officials, head coach, alumni association, references; Bill Walsh Fellowship

McCullough, Deland - Notre Dame, Running Backs Coach

Has NFL experience, arrived at Notre Dame as a key early hire for Marcus Freeman, and then he immediately had additional opportunities to return to NFL. Expect McCullough to continue to climb, as potential offensive coordinator and/or future head coach.

McDonald, Adrian - Midwestern State, Defensive Backs Coach

McEwen, AJ - Davenport University, Defensive Coordinator

McEwen, Sparky - Davenport University, Head Coach

McGraw, Gary - Tulsa, DB Coach

McKissic-Luke, Nic - Northern Illinois, Running Game/Special Teams Coordinator

Nominated by head coach Thomas Hammock. Hammock helped lead NIU to a remarkable 2021 season, and his ringing endorsement of McKissic-Luke was heartfelt.

Miles Jr., James - Houston Baptist, Special Teams Coordinator/Running Backs Coach

Mitchell, Greg - Franklin Pierce University, WR coach

Monteiro, Jesse - UMASS, GA, Defensive Backs

Morgan, LaMar - Louisiana Cajuns, Defensive Coordinator

Nominated by Van Malone, among others; says one college expert, “He will be a P5 defensive coordinator within the next three to five years.”

Morgan, Toriano - Edward Waters University, Head Coach

Posted best record in more than 5 years in first season, also noted work at Virginia Union and Virginia State

Moody, Darien - Samford, DL Coach

Muhammad-Lankford, Ghaali - New Mexico State, Running Backs Coach

Napoleon, Brandon - Sacred Heart University, Cornerbacks Coach

Nathaniel, Donavon - UW-Platteville, DL Coach

Nealy, Barrick - UTEP, Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs

Neely, Colin - Chowan University, Defensive Coordinator

Norwood, Brian - UCLA, Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator

October, Winston - University of Richmond, Wide Receivers Coach

O'Guin, Michael - Sam Houston State, DL coach/Recruiting Coordinator

Oglesby, Josh - San Jose State, Offensive Line Coach

Strong nomination from multiple California preps coaches

Ojong, Rod - Buffalo, Safeties Coach

Was nominated by ACC coaches, other media and countless other prep and college officials. Even at the annual DFO conference in Houston in early-May, Ojong was discussed as a “rising star” in the profession.

Okam, Frank - Las Vegas Raiders, Defensive Line Coach

Ollie, Nate - Indianapolis Colts, Defensive Line Coach

Onyebuaga, Jason - Northern Illinois, Tight Ends

Orphey, Mark - Rutgers, Cornerbacks Coach

Overton, Jordan - Vanderbilt, GA for Wide Receivers

Nominated by Alan Hensell, college head coach, who previously had recruited Overton to Buffalo. Deep praise.

Owens, Juwan - Calhoun Falls Charter School, Head Coach

Nominated for work as coach, as well as in community

Parker, Alvin - Virginia Union, Head Coach

Has PHD, has been super successful, been head of CIAA coaches’ association

Parker, Corey - Toledo, Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Cornerbacks Coach

Won state championship as head coach at River Rouge High School, climbing quickly through the coaching ranks

Parks, Antonio - Texas-San Antonio, Defensive Graduate Assistant

Nominated by UTSA staffer, praised as future coaching star who's just a year removed from his playing days

Parmalee, Bernie - Jacksonville Jaguars, Running Backs Coach

Patterson, Jeremy - Lane College, Linebackers Coach/Special Teams Coordinator

Nominated by Defensive Coordinator and veteran coach

Patterson, Milton - Florida A&M University, Defensive Run Game Coordinator/D Line Coach

Patton, Marcus - Tarleton State, Defensive Coordinator

Pauley, Noah - North Dakota State, Wide Receivers Coach

Strong peer coach nomination

Perkins, Anthony - Oregon State, Cornerbacks Coach

Pete, Markell - Not affiliated currently,

Previous high school/college coaching experience

Petty, Jonathan - Texas A&M-Kingsville, Defensive Coordinator

Phillips, Corey - LSU, Assistant Director of Player Personnel

Deep SEC experience, worked in ACC as well; also successful high school coach. Was coveted by multiple SEC programs this past cycle, but LSU and Will Redmond nailed down Phillips as a key piece to Brian Kelly’s first LSU football staff.

Pickering, Ray - University of Texas, Offensive Analyst

Like Llanos, Pickering had double-digit nominations and coaches ranging from prep head coaches to college assistants at rival schools praising his upside. So strong was his group of endorsements that it’s fun to plan to watch Pickering’s career path.

Pierre, Ashley - Irvington (New Jersey), Head Coach

Mentored by Raheem Morris, NJ high school coach of the year this past year

Pitre, Michael - Atlanta Falcons, Running Backs Coach

Pope, Kyle - Memphis, Defensive Line Coach

Porter, Larry - North Carolina, RB Coach/Special Teams Coordinator

Former Memphis head coach, regular commodity in Power 5 cycles for myriad assistant positions. Porter’s versatility helped him produce a stellar final season for Ty Chandler last year and again brought his name to the forefront of college openings. Seems destined for another head coaching opportunity or significant P5 leadership role.

Porter, Trey - University of North Alabama, Running Backs Coach

From high school coach to FCS assistant in two years’ time

Price III, Joe - Texas-San Antonio, WR coach

Price, James - Kansas, Wide Receivers Coach

Prior, Aaron - Eastern Washington, Running Backs Coach

Peer nomination

Rasool, Beyah - Arizona, Senior Defensive Analyst

Ray, Arthur - Arkansas, Offensive Line Analyst

Raymond, Corey - Florida, Assistant Head Coach of Defense/Cornerbacks

Reed, Effrem - Michigan State, Running Backs Coach

Regalado, Marco - Washington State, Director of Recruiting

Multiple nominations, has been both a position coach and personnel executive. Tremendous upside.

Reid, Tyrae - Bowie State, Offensive Coordinator

Richardson, Jeremy - North American University, Wide Receiver Coach and Academic Advisor

Riley, Adrian - Adams State, Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach

Rivas-Sandoval, Cesar - Southeastern University, Head Coach

Roberts, Braelon - Fresno State, Assistant WR Coach

Roberts, Karl - Lycoming College, Secondary Coach

Robertson, Deion - Alcorn State, Defensive Run Game Coordinator

Robinson, Christian - Auburn, Linebackers Coach

Robinson, Lawrence - Bluefield State College, Defensive Coordinator

Robinson, Travaris - Alabama, Cornerbacks Coach

Rodriguez, Oscar - Kansas, Defensive Analyst

Nominated by Van Malone, former Div III Coordinator of the Year, Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship Program, nominated by wife as well, has been in NFL, had to battle testicular cancer which interrupted career. Joins Llanos, Pickering, and Jeremy Hawkins among candidates with most nominations and vocal support.

Rollins, Jason - Former Southern University, Head Coach

Rorie, Tyris - Garinger High School (North Carolina), Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator

Rose, Derek - Millsaps College, Linebackers Coach

Rouse, Robbie - Cal Poly, Running Backs Coach

Rowe, David - Houston, Secondary Coach

Rushing, TJ - Texas A&M, Secondary Coach

Rutledge, Chris - DePauw, O Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator

Counts Kiffin, Shannon, Bryles among references

Ryland, Diego - Virginia Union, Running Backs Coach and Recruiting Coordinator

Salgado, Jim - Buffalo Bills, Special Teams

Samples, Ra’Shaad - Los Angeles Rams, Running Backs Coach

Sanders, Cory - Pittsburgh, Safeties Coach

Helped Panthers to ACC Title in 2021, been on radar at both Notre Dame and Ohio State past two coaching cycles. Certain to have defensive coordinator and other opportunities; was among college football’s youngest head coaches in an earlier stint at an NCAA DIII program.

Sanders, Quinn - University of Charleston, Head Coach

Saxon, Jonathan - South Carolina State, Defensive Coordinator

Saxton, Kevin - Benedict College, Co-Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach

Scheelhaase, Nate - Iowa State, Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs/Wide Receivers

AFCA 35 under 35

Scott, Latrell - East Carolina, Wide Receivers

Former head coach, excellent recruiter

Scott, LD - Missouri State, Co-DC/DL coach

Senger, Connor - Arizona Cardinals, Bidwell Coaching Fellow

Sewell, Antone - Alabama State, Defensive Coordinator

Sherman, Derrick - Tulane University, Running Backs Coach

Simpson, Chris - Kansas, Linebackers Coach

Sims, Devante - Angelo State, Defensive Backs Coach

Simpson, Jay - Arkansas State, Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/DBs Coach

Future defensive coordinator, one expert says will be in SEC or NFL within five years

Skipper, Tim - Fresno State, Assistant Head Coach/Linebackers Coach

Smalls, Freezy - Southwestern Assemblies of God University, Co-Defensive Coordinator

Smith, Ahmad - South Carolina, Defensive Analyst

Nominated by USC Staff, praised as great teacher and for relationships

Smith, Brian - Rice, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Smith, DeAngelo - Ohio University, Defensive Backs Coach

Smith, Jeremy - Tulsa Union, RB Coach

Smith, Jerome - St. Thomas University, Recruiting Coordinator/Assistant D Line Coach

Smith, Kevin - Miami, Running Backs Coach

Smith, Mike - South Alabama, Wide Receivers Coach

Smith, Omarr - Morgan State, Defensive Backs Coach

Springer, Chris - Bethel University, Defensive Coordinator

Starks, Malik - Juniata College, Inside Linebackers Coach

Steward, AJ - Oregon State, Running Backs Coach

Stewart, Walt - Cincinnati, Defensive Line Coach

Stubblefield, Taylor - Penn State, Wide Receivers Coach

Stuckey, Chansi - Notre Dame, Wide Receiver Coach

Not enough space to list the folks lining up to praise Stuckey, from NFL coaches to former Baylor and Clemson colleagues, among other personal recommendations and current Notre Dame staffers.

Swanson, Riley - Limestone College, Special Teams Coordinator/DBs

Sykes, Napoleon - Lawrenceville School (New Jersey prep school), Head Coach

He's done Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship Program, nominated by Josh Gattis

Taylor Jr., Dwayne - Norfolk State, Cornerbacks Coach

Overcome strong personal adversity

Taylor, Joel - Mercer, Defensive Coordinator

Taylor, TC - Jackson State, Wide Receivers Coach

Remarkably well-regarded position coach who has been a critical component of Deion Sanders’ early and record-breaking work at Jackson State.

Thakkr, Saj - Harvard University, Running Backs Coach

Thibodeaux, Calvin - Oklahoma, Defensive Line Coach

Thompson, Kevie - East Mississippi Community College, Defensive Coordinator

Thompson, Tramain - UTEP, Offensive Quality Control

Tucker, Anthony - Utah State, OC/QB Coach

Tucker, Ernest - Central State University, Cornerbacks Coach

Tuitele, Saga - Fresno State, Offensive Line Coach

Turner, Paul - Louisiana Tech, Safeties Coach

Underwood, Tiquan - Pittsburgh, Passing Game Coordinator/WR Coach

Uzo-Diribe, Chidera - Georgia, Outside Linebackers Coach

Valero, Kyle - Dallas Cowboys, Quality Control/Analytics

Impressive grind through the ranks, and in notoriously turnover-prone NFL, Valero has had strong success and longevity with the Cowboys.

Veal, Teddy - Louisiana Tech, Offensive Analyst

Coach nominated

Walker, DeWayne - Arizona, Defensive Backs Coach

Walker, Elven - St. Francis University, DBs/Special Teams

nominated by ST. Francis Coach Wilson, strongly endorsed

Wallace, D'Gary - Wilmington College, Defensive Assistant Coach

Walters, Troy - Cincinnati Bengals, Wide Receivers Coach

Washington, Brandon - UCF, Offensive Line, G.A.

Pro experience in NFL, CFL; highly endorsed

Washington, Jason - Mississippi State, Running Backs Coach

Washington, Nemo - Wheeling University, Offensive Coordinator

Watkins, Charles - University of St. Thomas, Running Backs Coach

Nominated by head coach, praises his background and relationship building; garnered recommendations from rival coaches and others.

Watson, Mark - Southern Illinois, Wide Receivers Coach

Weaver, Diamond - Stony Brook University, Cornerbacks Coach

Great story, coached on both sides of the ball, relentless worker; deserves mention if not full on-list inclusion

White Jr., Rod - Bowie State, Defensive Pass Game Coordinator

Nominated by former player

White, Gee - Merrimack College, DB Coach

White, Myles - Miami of Ohio, WR Coach

Former NFL receiver, strong endorsements

Whitley Jr., Eddie - James Madison University, Safeties Coach

Whitley, Michael - Central State University, QB Coach/Recruiting Coordinator

Strong endorsement from OC Buddy Blevins

Whitlow, E.J. - Air Force Academy, Defensive Line

Wiggins, Kyle - Frostburg State, Defensive Backs Coach

Wilkerson, Benjamin - Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Running Backs Coach

Mike Daniels' former GA at Buffalo, Wilkerson also has climbed quickly with his first FCS job earlier this year.

Wilkerson, Landius - South Alabama, Defensive Line Coach

Strong nominations from an NCAA head coach, not to mention another high-ranking college football official.

Williams, Addison - UCF, Cornerbacks Coach

Williams, Brian - Maryland, Defensive Coordinator

Williams, Henry - Alabama State, Offensive Coordinator

Williams, John - Southern University, QB Coach

Williams, Keith - Bethel University, Offensive Coordinator

Played for Steelers and Bills in NFL.

Williams, Kyle - Texas A&M-Commerce, Defensive Coordinator

Williams, LeDominique - Colorado State, Defensive Line Coach

Williams, Roosevelt - Hardin Simmons University,

Playing experience in the NFL, has done an amazing job in HSU, nominated by defensive coordinator

Williams, Travis - UCF, Defensive Coordinator

Williams, Zac - University of Texas, GA for Defensive Line

Wilson, Deron - Florida, Assistant Defensive Backs Coach

Windham, Marcus - Florida A&M University, Running Backs Coach

Woods, Joe - Cleveland Browns, Defensive Coordinator

Wright, Apollo - Fernandina Beach (Florida) High School, Head Coach

Wright, Rod - Miami, Defensive Ends

Wright, Rodrique - Miami, Defensive End Coach

Wyatt, Fred - Missouri Western State, Defensive Line Coach

Yates, Marcel - Texas Tech, Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach

Young, Brian - Stetson University, Head Coach

Well regarded, numerous nominations