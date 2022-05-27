FootballScoop's 2022 Minority Watch List/Rising Stars
The inaugural FootballScoop Minority Watch List for the 2020-21 football season included such names as Deion Sanders, Marcus Freeman, Charles Huff and myriad other rising coach stars now in vastly different positions.
Huff’s a Group of 5 head coach now at Marshall University, fresh off a 7-6 campaign that included a berth in the New Orleans Bowl.
After having been courted by LSU and Notre Dame, among others, to be among college football’s most coveted defensive coordinators, Marcus Freeman now – roughly 11 months after his hiring as defensive coordinator – is head coach at Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish are recruiting at levels not seen since Lou Holtz’s days of the late-1980s and early-90s, and Freeman’s authenticity has campus united.
Maryland coach Mike Locksley, whose team opened last season with four consecutive wins, punctuated his early Terps’ rebuilding efforts with a shellacking of Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl.
What to say about Deion Sanders? Perhaps no figure has done more for minority programs and shining a greater spotlight on Historically Black Colleges and Universities than any modern figure.
Oh, and Sanders led his first full Jackson State team to the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship and a Celebration Bowl appearance.
Naturally, FootballScoop is going even deeper with its second-ever “FootballScoop Minority Watch List/Rising Stars” publication.
With input from double-digit NFL coaches and scouts, more than 100 college coaches and staffers, as well as myriad other figures in football, not to mention devoted wives and family members, journalists, our staff here at FootballScoop and a panel of experts who helped vet candidates and wade through the both difficult and incredibly rewarding selection process, FootballScoop presents its 2022 Minority Watch List/Rising Stars compilation.
There were submissions for nearly 400 different coaches and football personnel, not to mention more than 600 digital nominations and Twitter direct messages, emails, phone calls and more before the list was finalized.
In the end, some 125 football professionals gained selection to our 2022 iteration and roughly 250 coaches and personnel garnered FootballScoop 2022 Minority Watch List/Rising Star Honorable Mention.
What follows below is the result of a month-long process to accept nominations, research candidates and speak with coaches and other football personnel throughout the process to provide the best possible list that reflects the feedback and information FootballScoop received throughout the process.
The list is not perfect; there will be some who could easily have been included, and perhaps some worthy who for whatever reason did not get nominated.
Nonetheless, it’s an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the brilliant minority coaches, either establishing themselves already as rising stars on the sidelines, or those still climbing with much left in front of them.
2022 FootballScoop Minority Watch List/Rising Stars
Abdul-Rahim, Aazaar - Boston College, Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Backs Coach
Promoted to AHC after just one season. Strong recruiter. Drew interest from other schools during this most recent coaching cycle.
Adams, James - Wake Forest, Safeties Coach
Several coaches and experts reached out to nominate Adams; his career continues on an ascending track.
Adams, Taliaferro - Dillard High School (Florida)/South Florida Thunder Arena, QB Coach/Head Coach
Ahmad, Khalil - Syracuse, Director of High School Relations
Akers, Isaac - Texas A&M-Kingsville, Tight Ends Coach
Alaimalo, Nick - Idaho State, Running Backs Coach
Albury, Imarjaye - Minnesota Vikings, Defensive Assistant
Allen-Williams, Bryson - University of North Carolina, Defensive Graduate Assistant
Anand, Aman - Baylor University, Special Teams Analyst
Nominated by his Safeties Coach and Special teams coordinator, strong endorsement from multiple other coaches. Research showed Anand is widely seen as a rising member of the profession.
Anderson, Dominic - Fayetteville State, Defensive Coordinator
Nominated by prep head coach in KY, praises leadership and culture; also nominated by 2020-21 FootballScoop Watch List Recipient Josh Gattis with very strong endorsement.
Anderson, Jay - Yale, Defensive Backs Coach
Anderson, Sean - Rice, WR Coach
Ansley, Derrick - LA Chargers, Secondary Coach
Araghi, Kamran - Oregon, Defensive analyst
Multiple nominations and from within the coaching community, the Persian Araghi also is viewed as a hard-working, sharp student of the game.
Armour, Mike - University of North Colorado, Tight Ends Coach
Austin, Jeremy - Charlotte, Assistant DL Coach
Baca, Brian - Austin Peay, QB Coach
Just a third-generation American whose great-grandfather hailed from Chihuahua, Mexico, the 25-year-old Baca already has his own QB room and is part of a Govs' program drawing plenty of buzz.
Baker, Dallas - Baylor University, Wide Receivers Coach
Baker, Kenny - Western Kentucky, Defensive Line Coach
Balmer, Kentwan - Hampton University, D Line Coach
Former 1st round NFL draft pick, significant experience. “Just watch. He’s going to climb the ranks quickly.”
Banks, Arketa - Georgia State, Special Teams Coordinator
Banks, Freddie - Colorado State, Defensive Coordinator
Helped Montana State to 2021 FCS title game
Banks, Mike - Illinois State, DB Coach
Nominated by Dom Anderson, his former college coach
Barboza, Andre - Sacred Heart University, Running Backs Coach
Barnett, Dante - UTEP, Safeties Coach
Barthel, E.J. - UCONN, Running Backs Coach
Touted as a great recruiter, fast riser
Bastien, Pat - Toledo, Linebackers Coach
Bearfield, Shamir - Army, Director of Campus Recruiting
Beatty, Chris - LA Chargers, Offensive Assistant
Beckwith, Kevon - Incarnate Word, DL coach/Run Game Coordinator
Beech, Brandon - Catholic University, Offensive Line Coach
Belk, Doug - Houston, Defensive Coordinator
Perhaps no defensive coordinator was more coveted in this past coaching cycle for new coordinator opportunities than Belk, who heard from no less than three Power 5 programs before agreeing to a new pact with increased compensation at Houston. His Power 5 ascension seems inevitable.
Bell, Kelvin - Iowa, Defensive Line Coach
9 seasons on staff, 4th as DL, 2 BIG 10 CG trips
Bhakta, Satyen - Cornell, D Line Coach
Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship Program, strong peer nomination.
Bice, Devin - Centre College, Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator
Nominated by head coach, an endorsement in this process that carried great weight for all candidates.
Blackwell, Marquel - Ole Miss, Running Backs Coach
Blackmon, Anthony - Lane College, Cornerbacks Coach
Bohannon Jr., Marvin - Alabama A&M, Safeties Coach
Bolden, Kelvin - Ole Miss, Recruiting Strategy Coordinator
Boldin, DJ - Lake Erie College, HC
Bonney, John - SMU, Defensive Graduate Assistant
Bouknight, Jovon - Marshall, Pass Game Coordinator/WR Coach
Bowman, Dominique - Arkansas, Cornerbacks Coach
Bowser, David - St. Augustine, Head Coach and AD
Bradden, Terry - Kansas City Chiefs, Assistant DL Coach
Has also been at Howard, Tuskegee, FAU, and Bathune-Cookman. Bradden’s star continues to rise with his past few years of NFL work after his relentless climb through the coaching ranks. Definitely a name to watch.
Bradley, Atiba - Missouri Southern State, Head Football Coach
Peer Nomination, strong consideration
Bradley, John - Alcorn State, Defensive Line Coach
Brantley, Omasha - Lyndon B. Johnson HS, Austin, Texas, OC
Braswell, Brian - Maryland, Offensive Line Coach
Played 5 years in NFL. Helped 2 Terps earn all Big-10 on OL this past season, a part of Mike Locksley’s Terps’ football rebirth.
Bratton, Brian - Indianapolis Colts, Assistant Wide Receiver Coach
Former CFL and NFL player, as well as Furman All-American, Bratton had previously participated in the Bill Walsh Minority Internship program in the NFL. He drew numerous Power 5 looks in this past cycle before being hired by the Colts.
Brewer, Troy - Bethel University, D Line Coach
Broomfield, Deon - Iowa State, Safeties Coach
Brown, Dre - Notre Dame, Recruiting Personnel
Brown, Elton - The Apprentice School, Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator
Former NFL OL, VA Hall of Famer
Brown, JB - University of Michigan, Special Teams Analyst
Brown, Mike - Cincinnati, Wide Receivers Coach
Nominated by a rival coach. Strong endorsement when that happens.
Brown, Pat - Widener University, Defensive Coordinator
Just promoted to DC, nominated by a former colleague and peer
Brown, Preston - Temple University, Running Backs Coach
Back-to-back champion head coach at Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden, N.J. From Melik Brown, praises Preston for dedicating countless hours to the kids.
Brown, Ray - Washington State University, Cornerbacks Coach
Browne, Christopher - Mississippi Valley State, Offensive Line Coach
Bruce, Jeremy - Oregon State, Graduate Assistant, OLB
Buckels, Carlton - Tulsa, Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Cornerbacks Coach
Burch, Ja'Quill - Montclair State, WR coach
Burns, Kenni - Minnesota, Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs
Has started getting some consideration for head coaching jobs, additional opportunities
Burton, Ryan - Prairie View A&M, Nickels coach/Video coordinator
Cain, Jamar - Louisiana State University, Defensive Line Coach
Carson, Hunter - Penn State, Assistant Recruiting Coordinator
Carter, AC - Denver Broncos, Defensive Quality Control
Carter, Sam - Arkansas, Secondary Coach
Celiscar, Donald - Western Michigan, Defensive Backs Coach
Chance, Rod - Colorado, Defensive Backs Coach
Chinnyoung, Ramon - Denver Broncos, Offensive Quality Control
Choice, Tashard - Texas, Running Backs Coach
From Georgia Tech to USC to Texas, Choice was the most in-demand running backs coach of the past cycle.
Clark, Ray - Notre Dame College, Defensive Backs Coach
Good, young coach who is persevering
Clecidor, Marvin - Temple University, Safeties Coach
Great buzz around the Temple program, with veteran college assistant Stan Drayton being hired and breathing new life into the Owls.
Clowney, David - Stetson University, Wide Receivers Coach
Coached with Jets, played in the NFL, also philanthropically involved
Collins, Caleb - Baylor University, Defensive Quality Control
Colon, Omar - College of the Canyons, Tight Ends Coach
Cooper Jr., Van - Montana State Northern University, Secondary/Special Teams
Cormier, Cedric - Houston Baptist, Offensive Coordinator
Cousin, Nathan - Central State University, Defensive Pass Game Coordinator
Has mentored Indianapolis youth; though not a popularity contest, Cousin was among the most nominated coaches this year.
Crayton, Tommy - Presbyterian College, Offensive Line/Running Game Coordinator
Crow, Ryan - Tennessee Titans, Outside Linebackers Coach
Crum, Maurice - Ole Miss, Co-Defensive Coordinator
Former ND player, continues on the fast track; extremely well respected.
Curtis, Kevin - Baylor University, Cornerbacks Coach
Dace, Larry - Louisville, Wide Receivers, G.A.
Daniels, MD - Iowa Weslyan, Head Coach
First African American Head Coach in 175-year history of school
Daniels, Mike - Georgia Tech, Running Backs Coach
On the list a year ago and continuing to rise. In roughly the past 12-14 months, Daniels has gone from prep head coach to Buffalo Bulls’ running backs coach to Power 5 assistant. Tremendous upside.
Davila, Peter - James Madison, Safeties Coach
Has overcome personal and professional adversity, continues to grind to find his niche in the profession. What he’s done to persevere through significant challenges cannot be ignored.
Davis, Akeem - Austin Peay, Co-Defensive Coordinator/DBs Coach
Played four years in the NFL
Davis, Brad - LSU, Offensive Line Coach.
Davis, Chili - Florida A&M University, Special Teams Coordinator
Davis, Enrique - Western Kentucky, Running Backs Coach
Davis, John - Misericordia University, Head Coach
Former DIII AFCA Defensive Coordinator of the Year
Dean, Dionte - Ouchita Baptist, DB Coach
Dede, Kap - Charlotte, Cornerbacks/Secondary Coach
DeLattiboudere, Winston - Akron, Defensive Line Coach
Denham, David - Western Michigan, Special Teams Coordinator/DTs
Diabate, Siriki - UCONN, LB coach
Nominated by NFL staffer, good personal details, also been at MTSU, Notre Dame, other key stops
Diaz, Jacob - Adams State, Special Teams Coordinator/WR Coach/Recruiting Coordinator
Dorsett, Sam - Monmouth University, Special Teams Coordinator/Running Backs Coach
Drake, Kwahn - USFL
Dukes, Chris - Youngstown State, Safeties Coach
Moving quickly through the coaching ranks, Dukes landed at Youngstown in this past cycle. He garnered nomination in this process from Cincinnati-area prep coaches, as well as Power-5 assistants.
Earley, Trent - Valdosta State, Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams/Defensive Line
Edwards, CJ - Lake Erie College, RB Coach
Edwards, Dovonte - Elon, Defensive Coordinator
Egorugwu, John - New York Giants, ILB Coach
Nominated by NFL assistant
Eliano, Perry - Ohio State University, Safeties Coach
“Will continue to flourish on his largest stage. Keep watching.”
Ellington, Dontae - Has been at Eastern Kentucky, among other stops
Embry, Richard - Sul Ross State University, Co-Defensive Coordinator
Ethridge, Zac - Auburn, Secondary Coach
Finney, Eric - Iowa Western, Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach
Strong endorsement, coach says I'll lose him soon because he's that good (Mike Blackbourn, Iowa Western Defensive Coordinator)
Fitch, Zarnell - Texas Tech University, Defensive Line Coach
Fleming, RJ - Texas State University, Running Backs Coach
Ford, Thomas - Idaho, Special Teams Coordinator/Running Backs Coach
Fort, Pecos - Montana, Director of Player Personnel
Frazier, George - FIU, DL Coach
Garcia, Cristian - Washington Commanders (NFL), Defensive Analyst
Played at Florida, has GA'ed at UNLV and GA Tech
Gill, Torrey - Oregon State, Graduate Assistant, WR
Gonzalez, Paul - TCU, Safeties Coach
Gordon, Justin - Oklahoma Baptist, Cornerbacks Coach
Grace, Mickey – UCONN, Offensive Analyst
Among the growing number of females bursting throughout the football coaching ranks, Grace is praised for her knowledge of the game and determined approach to growing her knowledge.
Graham, Nick - Texas-San Antonio, Cornerbacks Coach
Grandenetti, Justin - Jack Britt High School (North Carolina), Offensive Coordinator
Gray, Rob - Faulkner University, Head Coach
Quick turnaround, strong endorsement
Green, Andre - Erskine College, Passing Game Coordinator
Green, Kelvin - Delta State, Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator
Has done particularly great work with Delta's defense and DL unit
Greene, Trent - Washington State, Defensive Analyst
Greer, Jacori - Texas State, Defensive Line Coach
Gregg, Matthew - Incarnate Word, ST Coordinator/LB coach
Griffin, Julian - Texas San Antonio, Running Backs Coach
Well connected, extremely fast riser, strong endorsement from a leading national college football executive.
Hairston, Jalen - University of Charleston, Defensive Coordinator
Hall-Oliver, Marcus - James Madison, Safeties Coach and Recruiting Coordinator
Hall, Khenon - SMU, Running Backs Coach
Hall, Ulysses - John Carroll University, D Line/Recruiting Coordinator
strong nominations from former staff associates and new staff members from his new role.
Hammock, Jeremy - Nacogdoches High School, Running Backs Coach
Haney, Cam - Murray State, Defensive Backs
Hankerson, Leonard - San Francisco 49ers, Wide Receivers Coach
Hankton, Cordae - Charlotte, Running Backs Coach
Previous stops at Texas, Mich State, Colorado, also grew as a prep coach in New Orleans.
Hankton, Cortez - LSU, Wide Receivers Coach
Numerous nominations, including multiple from former colleagues at the University of Georgia
Harris, Chris - Washington Commanders, Secondary Coach
Harrison, Jarrell - Adams State, Head Coach
Hawkins, Jeremy - Eastern Kentucky, Defensive Line Coach
Nominated by former LSU/NFL Coach Andre Carter, praises knowledge and approach; more than 15 nominations.
Henry, Aaron - Illinois, Secondary Coach
Henry, William - Southeastern University, Defensive Backs Coach
Hicks, Darius - Morningside University, Co-Defensive Backs Coach
Praised by team's defensive coordinator, references overseas mission trips and also Hicks' role in helping them win three NAIA national titles past four years.
Highsmith, Erik - Morgan State, WR Coach
Hill, Patrick - Central Oklahoma, Defensive Line Coach
Hilliard, Marcus - Elizabeth City State University, Head Coach
Former AFCA assistant coach of the year
Hodge, Abdul - University of Iowa, Tight Ends/Full Back Coach
Hogan, Jordan - University of Buffalo, Senior Offensive Analyst
Previous NFL experience, Arizona Cardinals, Bidwell Fellowship
Hopkins, Peter - Louisiana Tech, Running Backs Coach
Horton, Jarren - Pittsburgh Maulers, USFL, Defensive Coordinator
Hudgins III, James - Central State University, Wide Receivers Coach
Huggins, Savon - Boston College, Running Backs Coach
Inge, William - University of Washington, Co-Defensive Coordinator
Played at Iowa for Hayden Fry, nearly got Fresno State head job last cycle
Isaac, Terrence - Rochester Community & Technical College, Head Coach
Ismail, Ameer - Lake Erie College, Defensive Coordinator
Jackson, Jarrail - Texas College, Head Coach
Jackson, Kyle - Bowie State, Defensive Coordinator
Jackson, Lavell - Minnesota State, Defensive Backs Coach
Jackson, Steven - Davidson, Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Run Game Coordinator
Extremely strong endorsement from head coach, Scott Abell; central figure in Davidson’s unprecedented success of recent seasons.
Jackson, Tremaine - Valdosta State University, Head Coach
Multiple nominations and landing one of the most high-profile NCAA DII head coaching jobs this past cycle speaks to Jackson’s rise.
Jasper, Mike - Bethel University, Head Coach
Jean-Mary, Brian - Tennessee, Linebackers Coach
Tremendous impact in first year with Vols’ linebackers after previous time at Michigan. Widely seen as future leader of a defense.
Johnson, Brian - Philadelphia Eagles, Quarterbacks Coach
Heavily praised by former boss Dan Mullen for his work at Florida, and flatly labeled by Mullen as a future head coach. Multiple nominations, career arc climbing
Johnson, Jamar - Central Arkansas, Wide Receiver Coach
Remarkable story, Johnson had nominations from numerous prep coaches who spoke to his genuine recruiting approach, multiple other college coaches and is presently serving in the NFL’s prestigious Bill Walsh internship program.
Johnson, Marcus - Missouri, Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator
Jones Jr., Anthony - TCU, Running Backs Coach
Was a tremendous asset to the University of Memphis program; was quickly named to the running backs role at TCU as the Horned Frogs revamped their staff.
Jones, Brandon - Houston, Offensive Line Coach
Jones, Emmitt - Texas Tech, Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach
Joseph, Sammy - University of Memphis, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach
Karriem, Justin - Catholic University, Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/DBs Coach
Kelly, Malcolm - Texas Christian University, Outside Receivers Coach
Keyes, Dennis - Campbell Hall High School (Los Angeles), Head Coach
Played at UCLA, strong relationships with Brian Callahan, Kyle Shannahan and Eric Bieniemy, among other noteworthy figures in the profession.
Koger, Kevin - LA Chargers, Tight Ends Coach
Kwon, Andy - Arkansas State, Offensive Line Coach
Good reputation, among small number of Asian-American on-field football coaches in FBS; really strong recommendation from Pittsburgh doctor
Lakes, Tevin - UNC-Pembroke, DB Coach
Langley, TJ - Southern Arkansas, DL
Latson, Lawann - Arkansas-Monticello, Wide Receivers Coach
Has coached, trained numerous all-conference, professional players
Law, John - Appalachian State, Graduate Assistant
Lawrence, Marcus - Alabama A&M, OL Coach
Lee, Dennis - Carleton College, Defensive Line Coach and Recruiting Coordinator
Leonard, Cedric - Oklahoma Baptist, DL
Lett, Jamael - South Alabama, ST Coordinator
Strong nomination from Benjamin Luther, East Central CC
Lewis, Juwan - Davenport University, Running Backs Coach
Lewis, Shawn - University of Texas, Wide Receiver Quality Control
Linsey, Freddie - North Carolina State, Nickels Coach
Llanos, Francisco - Minot State University, Wide Receiver Coach
No candidate got more nominations, and from a wide variety of coaches and other football professionals, as well as personal recommendations, than Llanos. Among them, former North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora, who adamantly vouched for Llanos.
Lowry, Calvin - Tulsa, Co-Passing Game Coordinator/Receivers & ST Coach
Luckey, Dwyan - Mississippi Valley State, Running Backs Coach and Recruiting Coordinator
Lynn, D'Anton - Baltimore Ravens, Secondary Coach
Has continued to grow as an NFL assistant, continues to garner more and more looks each offseason for additional coaching opportunities with leadership responsibilities.
Lynn, Gabe - Houston Baptist, DB Coach
Mack, Jerry - Tennessee, Running Backs Coach
Former Rice head coach garnered some attention during Akron’s search for a coach this past cycle, and he’s likely to get another opportunity – as offensive coordinator or greater – in the near future.
Macon, Todd - Colorado Mesa, Running Backs Coach
Madison, Nigel - University of Oregon, Linebackers Analyst
Madison, Tevin - Southeast Missouri, Cornerbacks Coach
Nominated by Head Coach Tom Matukewicz, whose strong endorsement of Madison resonated.
Magana, Gerardo - University of Jamestown, Offensive Line Coach
Magee, Skylor - Coastal Carolina University, Defensive Line Coach
Nearly landed p5 jobs this cycle, huge upside, strong nominations
Maggitt, Roosevelt - Texas San Antonio, Assistant Director of Player Personnel
Malone, Van - Kansas State, Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Pass Game Coordinator
Marks, Lee - University of Washington, Running Backs Coach
Interim head coach for Fresno State this past December
Marrion, Brennon - Texas, Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach
Marshall, Jojo - Methodist University, Running Backs Coach
Marve, Chris - Virginia Tech, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach
McBath, Darcel - Mississippi State, Secondary Coach
McCain, Dyrri - Maury High School (VA), Head Coach
McClain, Tony - Southwestern Oklahoma State, D Line/Run Game Coordinator
Most comprehensive nomination of any candidate, full letter of recommendation from school officials, head coach, alumni association, references; Bill Walsh Fellowship
McCullough, Deland - Notre Dame, Running Backs Coach
Has NFL experience, arrived at Notre Dame as a key early hire for Marcus Freeman, and then he immediately had additional opportunities to return to NFL. Expect McCullough to continue to climb, as potential offensive coordinator and/or future head coach.
McDonald, Adrian - Midwestern State, Defensive Backs Coach
McEwen, AJ - Davenport University, Defensive Coordinator
McEwen, Sparky - Davenport University, Head Coach
McGraw, Gary - Tulsa, DB Coach
McKissic-Luke, Nic - Northern Illinois, Running Game/Special Teams Coordinator
Nominated by head coach Thomas Hammock. Hammock helped lead NIU to a remarkable 2021 season, and his ringing endorsement of McKissic-Luke was heartfelt.
Miles Jr., James - Houston Baptist, Special Teams Coordinator/Running Backs Coach
Mitchell, Greg - Franklin Pierce University, WR coach
Monteiro, Jesse - UMASS, GA, Defensive Backs
Morgan, LaMar - Louisiana Cajuns, Defensive Coordinator
Nominated by Van Malone, among others; says one college expert, “He will be a P5 defensive coordinator within the next three to five years.”
Morgan, Toriano - Edward Waters University, Head Coach
Posted best record in more than 5 years in first season, also noted work at Virginia Union and Virginia State
Moody, Darien - Samford, DL Coach
Muhammad-Lankford, Ghaali - New Mexico State, Running Backs Coach
Napoleon, Brandon - Sacred Heart University, Cornerbacks Coach
Nathaniel, Donavon - UW-Platteville, DL Coach
Nealy, Barrick - UTEP, Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs
Neely, Colin - Chowan University, Defensive Coordinator
Norwood, Brian - UCLA, Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator
October, Winston - University of Richmond, Wide Receivers Coach
O'Guin, Michael - Sam Houston State, DL coach/Recruiting Coordinator
Oglesby, Josh - San Jose State, Offensive Line Coach
Strong nomination from multiple California preps coaches
Ojong, Rod - Buffalo, Safeties Coach
Was nominated by ACC coaches, other media and countless other prep and college officials. Even at the annual DFO conference in Houston in early-May, Ojong was discussed as a “rising star” in the profession.
Okam, Frank - Las Vegas Raiders, Defensive Line Coach
Ollie, Nate - Indianapolis Colts, Defensive Line Coach
Onyebuaga, Jason - Northern Illinois, Tight Ends
Orphey, Mark - Rutgers, Cornerbacks Coach
Overton, Jordan - Vanderbilt, GA for Wide Receivers
Nominated by Alan Hensell, college head coach, who previously had recruited Overton to Buffalo. Deep praise.
Owens, Juwan - Calhoun Falls Charter School, Head Coach
Nominated for work as coach, as well as in community
Parker, Alvin - Virginia Union, Head Coach
Has PHD, has been super successful, been head of CIAA coaches’ association
Parker, Corey - Toledo, Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Cornerbacks Coach
Won state championship as head coach at River Rouge High School, climbing quickly through the coaching ranks
Parks, Antonio - Texas-San Antonio, Defensive Graduate Assistant
Nominated by UTSA staffer, praised as future coaching star who's just a year removed from his playing days
Parmalee, Bernie - Jacksonville Jaguars, Running Backs Coach
Patterson, Jeremy - Lane College, Linebackers Coach/Special Teams Coordinator
Nominated by Defensive Coordinator and veteran coach
Patterson, Milton - Florida A&M University, Defensive Run Game Coordinator/D Line Coach
Patton, Marcus - Tarleton State, Defensive Coordinator
Pauley, Noah - North Dakota State, Wide Receivers Coach
Strong peer coach nomination
Perkins, Anthony - Oregon State, Cornerbacks Coach
Pete, Markell - Not affiliated currently,
Previous high school/college coaching experience
Petty, Jonathan - Texas A&M-Kingsville, Defensive Coordinator
Phillips, Corey - LSU, Assistant Director of Player Personnel
Deep SEC experience, worked in ACC as well; also successful high school coach. Was coveted by multiple SEC programs this past cycle, but LSU and Will Redmond nailed down Phillips as a key piece to Brian Kelly’s first LSU football staff.
Pickering, Ray - University of Texas, Offensive Analyst
Like Llanos, Pickering had double-digit nominations and coaches ranging from prep head coaches to college assistants at rival schools praising his upside. So strong was his group of endorsements that it’s fun to plan to watch Pickering’s career path.
Pierre, Ashley - Irvington (New Jersey), Head Coach
Mentored by Raheem Morris, NJ high school coach of the year this past year
Pitre, Michael - Atlanta Falcons, Running Backs Coach
Pope, Kyle - Memphis, Defensive Line Coach
Porter, Larry - North Carolina, RB Coach/Special Teams Coordinator
Former Memphis head coach, regular commodity in Power 5 cycles for myriad assistant positions. Porter’s versatility helped him produce a stellar final season for Ty Chandler last year and again brought his name to the forefront of college openings. Seems destined for another head coaching opportunity or significant P5 leadership role.
Porter, Trey - University of North Alabama, Running Backs Coach
From high school coach to FCS assistant in two years’ time
Price III, Joe - Texas-San Antonio, WR coach
Price, James - Kansas, Wide Receivers Coach
Prior, Aaron - Eastern Washington, Running Backs Coach
Peer nomination
Rasool, Beyah - Arizona, Senior Defensive Analyst
Ray, Arthur - Arkansas, Offensive Line Analyst
Raymond, Corey - Florida, Assistant Head Coach of Defense/Cornerbacks
Reed, Effrem - Michigan State, Running Backs Coach
Regalado, Marco - Washington State, Director of Recruiting
Multiple nominations, has been both a position coach and personnel executive. Tremendous upside.
Reid, Tyrae - Bowie State, Offensive Coordinator
Richardson, Jeremy - North American University, Wide Receiver Coach and Academic Advisor
Riley, Adrian - Adams State, Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach
Rivas-Sandoval, Cesar - Southeastern University, Head Coach
Roberts, Braelon - Fresno State, Assistant WR Coach
Roberts, Karl - Lycoming College, Secondary Coach
Robertson, Deion - Alcorn State, Defensive Run Game Coordinator
Robinson, Christian - Auburn, Linebackers Coach
Robinson, Lawrence - Bluefield State College, Defensive Coordinator
Robinson, Travaris - Alabama, Cornerbacks Coach
Rodriguez, Oscar - Kansas, Defensive Analyst
Nominated by Van Malone, former Div III Coordinator of the Year, Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship Program, nominated by wife as well, has been in NFL, had to battle testicular cancer which interrupted career. Joins Llanos, Pickering, and Jeremy Hawkins among candidates with most nominations and vocal support.
Rollins, Jason - Former Southern University, Head Coach
Rorie, Tyris - Garinger High School (North Carolina), Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator
Rose, Derek - Millsaps College, Linebackers Coach
Rouse, Robbie - Cal Poly, Running Backs Coach
Rowe, David - Houston, Secondary Coach
Rushing, TJ - Texas A&M, Secondary Coach
Rutledge, Chris - DePauw, O Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator
Counts Kiffin, Shannon, Bryles among references
Ryland, Diego - Virginia Union, Running Backs Coach and Recruiting Coordinator
Salgado, Jim - Buffalo Bills, Special Teams
Samples, Ra’Shaad - Los Angeles Rams, Running Backs Coach
Sanders, Cory - Pittsburgh, Safeties Coach
Helped Panthers to ACC Title in 2021, been on radar at both Notre Dame and Ohio State past two coaching cycles. Certain to have defensive coordinator and other opportunities; was among college football’s youngest head coaches in an earlier stint at an NCAA DIII program.
Sanders, Quinn - University of Charleston, Head Coach
Saxon, Jonathan - South Carolina State, Defensive Coordinator
Saxton, Kevin - Benedict College, Co-Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach
Scheelhaase, Nate - Iowa State, Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs/Wide Receivers
AFCA 35 under 35
Scott, Latrell - East Carolina, Wide Receivers
Former head coach, excellent recruiter
Scott, LD - Missouri State, Co-DC/DL coach
Senger, Connor - Arizona Cardinals, Bidwell Coaching Fellow
Sewell, Antone - Alabama State, Defensive Coordinator
Sherman, Derrick - Tulane University, Running Backs Coach
Simpson, Chris - Kansas, Linebackers Coach
Sims, Devante - Angelo State, Defensive Backs Coach
Simpson, Jay - Arkansas State, Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/DBs Coach
Future defensive coordinator, one expert says will be in SEC or NFL within five years
Skipper, Tim - Fresno State, Assistant Head Coach/Linebackers Coach
Smalls, Freezy - Southwestern Assemblies of God University, Co-Defensive Coordinator
Smith, Ahmad - South Carolina, Defensive Analyst
Nominated by USC Staff, praised as great teacher and for relationships
Smith, Brian - Rice, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
Smith, DeAngelo - Ohio University, Defensive Backs Coach
Smith, Jeremy - Tulsa Union, RB Coach
Smith, Jerome - St. Thomas University, Recruiting Coordinator/Assistant D Line Coach
Smith, Kevin - Miami, Running Backs Coach
Smith, Mike - South Alabama, Wide Receivers Coach
Smith, Omarr - Morgan State, Defensive Backs Coach
Springer, Chris - Bethel University, Defensive Coordinator
Starks, Malik - Juniata College, Inside Linebackers Coach
Steward, AJ - Oregon State, Running Backs Coach
Stewart, Walt - Cincinnati, Defensive Line Coach
Stubblefield, Taylor - Penn State, Wide Receivers Coach
Stuckey, Chansi - Notre Dame, Wide Receiver Coach
Not enough space to list the folks lining up to praise Stuckey, from NFL coaches to former Baylor and Clemson colleagues, among other personal recommendations and current Notre Dame staffers.
Swanson, Riley - Limestone College, Special Teams Coordinator/DBs
Sykes, Napoleon - Lawrenceville School (New Jersey prep school), Head Coach
He's done Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship Program, nominated by Josh Gattis
Taylor Jr., Dwayne - Norfolk State, Cornerbacks Coach
Overcome strong personal adversity
Taylor, Joel - Mercer, Defensive Coordinator
Taylor, TC - Jackson State, Wide Receivers Coach
Remarkably well-regarded position coach who has been a critical component of Deion Sanders’ early and record-breaking work at Jackson State.
Thakkr, Saj - Harvard University, Running Backs Coach
Thibodeaux, Calvin - Oklahoma, Defensive Line Coach
Thompson, Kevie - East Mississippi Community College, Defensive Coordinator
Thompson, Tramain - UTEP, Offensive Quality Control
Tucker, Anthony - Utah State, OC/QB Coach
Tucker, Ernest - Central State University, Cornerbacks Coach
Tuitele, Saga - Fresno State, Offensive Line Coach
Turner, Paul - Louisiana Tech, Safeties Coach
Underwood, Tiquan - Pittsburgh, Passing Game Coordinator/WR Coach
Uzo-Diribe, Chidera - Georgia, Outside Linebackers Coach
Valero, Kyle - Dallas Cowboys, Quality Control/Analytics
Impressive grind through the ranks, and in notoriously turnover-prone NFL, Valero has had strong success and longevity with the Cowboys.
Veal, Teddy - Louisiana Tech, Offensive Analyst
Coach nominated
Walker, DeWayne - Arizona, Defensive Backs Coach
Walker, Elven - St. Francis University, DBs/Special Teams
nominated by ST. Francis Coach Wilson, strongly endorsed
Wallace, D'Gary - Wilmington College, Defensive Assistant Coach
Walters, Troy - Cincinnati Bengals, Wide Receivers Coach
Washington, Brandon - UCF, Offensive Line, G.A.
Pro experience in NFL, CFL; highly endorsed
Washington, Jason - Mississippi State, Running Backs Coach
Washington, Nemo - Wheeling University, Offensive Coordinator
Watkins, Charles - University of St. Thomas, Running Backs Coach
Nominated by head coach, praises his background and relationship building; garnered recommendations from rival coaches and others.
Watson, Mark - Southern Illinois, Wide Receivers Coach
Weaver, Diamond - Stony Brook University, Cornerbacks Coach
Great story, coached on both sides of the ball, relentless worker; deserves mention if not full on-list inclusion
White Jr., Rod - Bowie State, Defensive Pass Game Coordinator
Nominated by former player
White, Gee - Merrimack College, DB Coach
White, Myles - Miami of Ohio, WR Coach
Former NFL receiver, strong endorsements
Whitley Jr., Eddie - James Madison University, Safeties Coach
Whitley, Michael - Central State University, QB Coach/Recruiting Coordinator
Strong endorsement from OC Buddy Blevins
Whitlow, E.J. - Air Force Academy, Defensive Line
Wiggins, Kyle - Frostburg State, Defensive Backs Coach
Wilkerson, Benjamin - Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Running Backs Coach
Mike Daniels' former GA at Buffalo, Wilkerson also has climbed quickly with his first FCS job earlier this year.
Wilkerson, Landius - South Alabama, Defensive Line Coach
Strong nominations from an NCAA head coach, not to mention another high-ranking college football official.
Williams, Addison - UCF, Cornerbacks Coach
Williams, Brian - Maryland, Defensive Coordinator
Williams, Henry - Alabama State, Offensive Coordinator
Williams, John - Southern University, QB Coach
Williams, Keith - Bethel University, Offensive Coordinator
Played for Steelers and Bills in NFL.
Williams, Kyle - Texas A&M-Commerce, Defensive Coordinator
Williams, LeDominique - Colorado State, Defensive Line Coach
Williams, Roosevelt - Hardin Simmons University,
Playing experience in the NFL, has done an amazing job in HSU, nominated by defensive coordinator
Williams, Travis - UCF, Defensive Coordinator
Williams, Zac - University of Texas, GA for Defensive Line
Wilson, Deron - Florida, Assistant Defensive Backs Coach
Windham, Marcus - Florida A&M University, Running Backs Coach
Woods, Joe - Cleveland Browns, Defensive Coordinator
Wright, Apollo - Fernandina Beach (Florida) High School, Head Coach
Wright, Rod - Miami, Defensive Ends
Wright, Rodrique - Miami, Defensive End Coach
Wyatt, Fred - Missouri Western State, Defensive Line Coach
Yates, Marcel - Texas Tech, Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach
Young, Brian - Stetson University, Head Coach
Well regarded, numerous nominations