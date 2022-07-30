Former NFL All-Pro offensive lineman Mike Iupati lands college job in Idaho

Mike Iupati, a former University of Idaho standout-player who went on to an All-Pro NFL career, has returned to the Gem State as an assistant offensive line coach at College of Idaho.

Coming off a 7-3 2021 campaign and opening the upcoming season Aug. 27 at home against Montana State-Northern University in a Frontier Conference game, the Coyotes are adding Iupati along the offensive front on head coach Mike Moroski’s staff.

After a consensus All-American career at Idaho that was followed by more than a decade in the NFL with first the San Francisco 49ers, who made Iupati a first-round pick in 2010, and then stints with both the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks, Iupati has ventured into collegiate coaching after only retiring from the NFL in February 2021.

Across his decorated professional career, the American-Samoan Iupati, who attended high school in California, was a four-time Pro Bowl selection as well as having nabbed a pair of All-Pro honors. He also was selected to the NFL’s All-Rookie team in his debut season.

College of Idaho, an NAIA program in Caldwell, Idaho, finished the 2021 campaign as the nation’s No. 25 team in its division. Moroski is entering his 10th year at the helm of the ‘Yotes’ program.