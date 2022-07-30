Skip to main content

Former NFL All-Pro offensive lineman Mike Iupati lands college job in Idaho

A four-time Pro Bowler, Iupati is joining the College of Idaho staff

Mike Iupati, a former University of Idaho standout-player who went on to an All-Pro NFL career, has returned to the Gem State as an assistant offensive line coach at College of Idaho.

Coming off a 7-3 2021 campaign and opening the upcoming season Aug. 27 at home against Montana State-Northern University in a Frontier Conference game, the Coyotes are adding Iupati along the offensive front on head coach Mike Moroski’s staff.

After a consensus All-American career at Idaho that was followed by more than a decade in the NFL with first the San Francisco 49ers, who made Iupati a first-round pick in 2010, and then stints with both the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks, Iupati has ventured into collegiate coaching after only retiring from the NFL in February 2021.

Across his decorated professional career, the American-Samoan Iupati, who attended high school in California, was a four-time Pro Bowl selection as well as having nabbed a pair of All-Pro honors. He also was selected to the NFL’s All-Rookie team in his debut season.

College of Idaho, an NAIA program in Caldwell, Idaho, finished the 2021 campaign as the nation’s No. 25 team in its division. Moroski is entering his 10th year at the helm of the ‘Yotes’ program.

You May Like

KOHN2.com

Hawaii, Timmy Chang welcoming back veteran CFL, college coach to Warriors' football staff

Chang is bringing back Jeff Reinebold, part of Hawaii's mid-2000s success

By John Brice15 minutes ago
utah state

Utah State promotes former Miami, Mississippi State assistant to defensive line coach

Alex Devine is helming the Aggies' front in Year 2 under Blake Anderson

By John Brice5 hours ago
UCLA UA

UCLA settles lawsuit with Under Armour

The apparel giant signed the Bruins to a record-breaking contract in 2016, then dropped them in 2020.

By Zach BarnettJul 29, 2022
George Kliavkoff

Pac-12 commissioner takes off the gloves with comments directed at Big 12

The gloves are off in conference realignment when it comes to the new commissioners in the Pac-12 and Big 12.

By Doug SamuelsJul 29, 2022
Lance Leipold Kansas

Kansas is reportedly adding former Big Ten offensive coordinator to the staff

Former Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick is reportedly joining Lance Leipold's staff in Lawrence.

By Doug SamuelsJul 28, 2022
doug chap

Marshall's Doug Chapman set for NFL's Nunn-Wooten program, continuing remarkable path

A Thundering Herd Hall of Famer, Chapman is part of rising coaching star Charles Huff's well-regarded Marshall staff

By John BriceJul 28, 2022
Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh thinks the Big Ten should start paying players

When the Big Ten signs its record-breaking media contract in a few weeks, Michigan's head coach thinks the players should get a cut.

By Zach BarnettJul 28, 2022
Mel Tucker

Mel Tucker vows Michigan State won't finish "dead ass last" in pass defense again this season

Despite winning 11 games in 2021, Michigan State surrendered more passing yards than any FBS team since 2016.

By Zach BarnettJul 28, 2022