Sources: Wyoming offensive line coach set for return to NFL, joining Cincinnati Bengals' staff

Frazier previously worked in the NFL for the New York Jets

After a year as the offensive line coach at Wyoming, Derek Frazier is headed back to the NFL.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Frazier, hired a year ago to run the offensive line for Craig Bohl’s Wyoming Cowboys’ program, will return to professional football with a spot on the Cincinnati Bengals’ coaching staff.

Prior to his one-year run at Wyoming, Frazier had spent two years with the New York Jets as that franchise’s assistant offensive line coach.

Frazier also has worked at the collegiate level for Fresno State, Colorado State and Central Michigan. He coached one season at the high school level in Alaska after he earned his undergraduate degree from Northern Colorado and later added his master’s from Nichols College.

The Bengals are coming off a breakthrough season in which they won the AFC Championship at Kansas City and played the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI. 

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news. 

