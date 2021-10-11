October 12, 2021
Publish date:

Where things stand with Nick Rolovich and the Washington vaccine mandate

The Washington State head coach confirmed over the weekend he will seek a religious exemption. What happens next?
Author:

We're into the biggest stretch of Nick Rolovich's coaching career, and it has little to do with his Cougars beating Stanford on Saturday.

The Washington State head coach confirmed to Pac-12 Network's Yogi Roth over the weekend he has sought a religious exemption to Washington governor Jay Inslee's vaccine mandate for all state employees. That mandate says all employees of state institutions must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, receive approval for an exemption, or face immediate termination.

It's no surprise that Rolovich is seeking a religious exemption. Ever since the issue came to light in July with his announcement he'd skip the Pac-12's media day because he was not vaccinated, Rolovich has said vanishingly little, only that he planned to "follow the mandate." 

As Jon Wilner reported for the San Jose Mercury-News, the Washington state government left it up to Washington State University to craft its own method for following the state mandate. The university consulted with the state's attorney general office to create a 6-question form which asks, among other things, if the applicant has taken any other FDA-approved vaccine at any point in their life and, if so, what makes the FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine different.

— Question 5: “If you have ever received a FDA authorized or approved vaccine at any time in your life, please explain how your sincerely held religious belief, practice, or observance causes you to object to the COVID-19 vaccine compared to other vaccines you received.”

Here's the crucial part, the people evaluating Nick Rolovich's application won't know they're evaluating Nick Rolovich's application. From Wazzu's website:

  1. Your completed form will be sent for committee review. All personally identifiable information will be removed prior to review. Most determinations will be delivered within ten (10) business days.

If Rolovich's request is approved, his supervisor would then be notified and have to make the judgment call on if Washington State's head football coach could effectively perform his duties "while keeping the public safe." Beyond running practices and the business of managing more than 100 people on a day-to-day basis, Rolovich would have to fundraise and recruit in close quarters -- while being expected to socially distance and/or mask up.

If his request is denied, he would have the option to get vaccinated by Oct. 18. The 1-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires a 2-week incubation process to be fully vaccinated, so he would have needed to receive a shot by Oct. 4. And we know that didn't happen.

And if Rolovich's request is denied and he refuses to be vaccinated? 

From Wilner's deeply-reported piece last week: "(T)he university would begin the separation process."

According to the Seattle Times, the state of Washington fielded 3,891 exemption requests as of Sept. 6; 737 had their requests approved, but only seven had accommodations made to keep their jobs. 

You May Like

IMG_8414

Scoop Roundup: Why Deion Sanders gifted a rival a pink scooter; Wake Forest's awakening, Vols' 'Heup' and Bayou bad times

Deion Sanders gets the last word on a rival; Dave Clawson has Wake Forest soaring, Josh Heupel has a rare chance at Tennessee & it's Oh-no Ed-O at LSU.

6 hours ago
Oklahoma

Winning Box Scores: Week 6

Or: Another stat that proves just how improbable Oklahoma's come back win over Texas truly was.

7 hours ago
Nick Rolovich

Video: Wazzu player calls out media for "trying to take out our head guy"

After holding it in for a while, Washington State quarterback Jayden De Laura calls out the media for trying to paint Nick Rolovich in a negative light for his vaccination stance.

9 hours ago
Urban Meyer Jaguars

Report: Urban on thin ice with owner, staff and locker room

The damages done from last weekend's viral video after Urban opted to not fly back with his team after a loss may be more significant than we all thought, according to a recent report.

Oct 10, 2021
Texas A&M

Podcast: Talking through Week 6

The FootballScoop staff talks trough the wildest weekend yet of a wild season

Oct 10, 2021
mack brown

Mack Brown tells reporters "you guys all screwed it up" after Brown, UNC lose to FSU

Mack Brown has never beaten his alma mater, Florida State, as an opposing head coach. Even again Saturday when his Tar Heels were heavily favored.

Oct 10, 2021
Nuggets

#Nuggets: In this wild season, we recap the wildest Saturday yet

Too much crazy stuff happened so we had to bring college football's premier recap column back.

Oct 10, 2021
Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss troll Arkansas, Sam Pittman after Rebels' dramatic win

With each team needing to bounce back, Ole Miss rang up 52 points - and stopped a decisive two-point attempt on the game's final snap.

Oct 9, 2021