Nick, Terry Saban invest in Tuscaloosa luxury boutique hotel

The race for Alabama super-fans to stay in Nick Saban's own hotel begins a week from Thursday.

Remember the rumor some years ago that Nick Saban was on the verge of leaving Alabama because of some "bad land deals"? Fast forward to 2022 and Saban is still in crimson, set to surpass the $200 million mark in lifetime earnings at Alabama, and is actually involved in the Tuscaloosa real estate scene.

Nick and Terry Saban are part of an investment group behind The Alamite, a boutique hotel in downtown Tuscaloosa.

According to Tuscaloosa Thread, the Alamite is "'a world-class boutique hotel with a regional soul'" that promises to offer 'the finest in Southern hospitality without the cliches.'"

In addition to 112 "upscale" rooms, the Alamite will also feature an "elevated" French steakhouse and a rooftop bar and grill. 

"Terry and I are excited to be a part of the ownership group for The Alamite,” said Nick Saban. “Not only will this investment benefit our local economy, but it also represents a new standard for design and comfort in downtown Tuscaloosa.”

The hotel is scheduled to open Sept. 15, two days before the No. 1 Crimson Tide host ULM. Highlight weekends figure to be Oct. 8, when Alabama hosts No. 6 Texas A&M, and Nov. 26, when the Iron Bowl comes to town. 

One can imagine dropping a "Oh yeah, we went straight to the Alamite after our private jet landed" quickly becoming the ultimate flex in the Bryant-Denny Stadium luxury boxes. Sounds like a good land deal to me. 

