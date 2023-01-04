North Texas reportedly adding a D-II head coach to staff

Josh Kirkland is a former Texas high school coach who has spent the last several years leading Division II programs, most recently at Southwestern Oklahoma State.

According to a report, Kirkland is heading back to the Lone Star state for an opportunity with an FBS program.

Mike Roach tweets that Kirkland is joining the staff at North Texas as director of player personnel.

Before taking over at SWOSU in December of 2021, Kirkland led a turnaround at New Mexico Highlands. In his only full season on the job, Kirkland took a program that had won just two games in 2019 and led them to a 5-6 season.

In 2018, Kirland was an offensive assistant at Incarnate Word, where he helped led them to the best record in school history at the time, a bunch of broken records and their first FCS playoff appearance just a year after a 1-win season.

