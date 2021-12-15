Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Southwestern Oklahoma State hires current D-II head coach to lead program

New Mexico Highlands head coach Josh Kirkland will now look to engineer a turnaround at SWOSU.
Southwestern Oklahoma State has hired Josh Kirkland as its new head coach, the program announced Wednesday.

Kirkland was the head coach at New Mexico Highlands. Hired in February of 2020, he went 5-6 this fall, his only full season on the job, a massive improvement from a team that had won two games in 2019. 

"It is an exciting time for the future of SWOSU football," Helton said. "Coach Kirkland brings all the skills and experience we were looking for to elevate the program to a level our campus, community and alumni will be proud of, and we can't wait to welcome Josh, his wife Marina and sons Kash, Krew, and Kolt to Weatherford."

Kirkland worked in the Texas high school ranks before joining the Incarnate Word staff in 2018 as running backs coach, tight ends coach, and recruiting coordinator. 

"I cannot thank Coach Helton and Dr. Lovell (SWOSU president) enough for allowing me this opportunity and welcoming me with open arms," Kirkland said. "My wife and I are extremely excited about moving to Weatherford and getting to be a part of this western Oklahoma community. Weatherford played a major factor in this decision for us and is a place I am excited to bring my family to. After seeing it firsthand, SWOSU truly does have a lot going for it and I believe it's on the cusp of something great. I am lucky to be a Bulldog and look forward to hitting the ground running and working hard towards the end goal of building back the success of SWOSU football."

Kirkland takes over for Chet Poblish, who was let go last month after going 0-11 this season and 6-27 in three years on the job. 

