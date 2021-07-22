Record-setting Bobcat QB Tyler Tettleton joins Ohio U. staff

New Bobcats head coach Tim Albin made the best quarterback in Ohio history his first hire.
Legendary Ohio U Tyler Tettleton is returning to his alma mater as passing game coordinator and running backs coach, the program announced today.

Tettleton replaces Tim Albin as the club's running backs coach. Albin, also Ohio's offensive coordinator, moved up a chair when Frank Solich retired last week after 16 seasons leading the program. 

"I'm really excited for Tyler to return to Ohio," Albin said. "Tyler is one of the best players to put on the Green and White and he is a rising star in the football coaching world. I can't wait for him to get started with our guys and for Ohio fans to see him back at Peden."

Tettleton led Ohio to the 2011 MAC East title, its first bowl win ever in that season's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, and the program's first 10-win season since 1968. He set 27 school records as a Bobcat, becoming the first player to throw for 9,000 yards and 67 touchdowns. His 2011 campaign stands as the best in school history, hitting a 148.9 passer rating with 3,960 total yards and 28 scoring strikes.

After a brief professional career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Tettleton returned to his hometown of Norman as an offensive graduate assistant at Oklahoma from 2014-17. He'd spend three seasons under Lincoln Riley in that role.  

Tettleton spent 2019 as an offensive quality control with the Cleveland Browns and 2020 as an analyst at LSU. Ohio will represent his first full-time, on-the-field job in coaching. 

"While I'm beyond thrilled to be back, I didn't come back for a homecoming/reunion tour," Tettleton said. "I came back for three main reasons. One, I believe in . Two, I wanted to continue to carry on and advance what Frank has built here. And three, and most importantly, to bring a MAC championship to Athens."

