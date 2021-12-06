BREAKING: Oklahoma finalizes deal with Clemson's Brent Venables

The Sooners are bringing home their former top assistant to replace Lincoln Riley

In a week's time, Oklahoma went from being coached by one of college football's top offensive minds to hiring one of its best defensive play-callers.

The Sooners, per multiple sources with direct knowledge, have finalized a deal to bring home veteran Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who earlier was a long-tenured assistant at Oklahoma under Bob Stoops and helped lead the Sooners to a national title.

A Midwest native from Salina, Kansas, Venables was part of the Kansas State teams coached by Bill Snyder that helped turn around the Wildcats' program, and Venables also coached at his alma mater early in his career.

He then spent some 15 seasons as a top-flight assistant coach for the Sooners, rising to the top of Stoops' staff before he accepted a job 10 seasons ago for Swinney at clemson.

Venables carved a reputation as perhaps the preeminent defensive play-caller in college football from his work at Oklahoma under Stoops. Venables had remained loyal at Clemson in recent years, but he's a strong tactician who also has proved a deft recruiter. There was a sense among coaches in the sport that Venables felt the timing was now right for him to depart Clemson and put his own stamp upon the program at the top.

Also key for Oklahoma decision-makers in their pursuit of Venables, per sources, was the proposed staff that Venables pitched during the interview process. Sources said Venables will target a top-tier, offensive coordinator to run that side of the ball fo

This is a developing story, Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest news and notes around the sport.