The Scoop - Sunday December 5, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Louisiana: Louisiana has promoted Cajun great Michael Desormeaux to head coach. More here.

Illinois Wesleyan (D-III): Illinois Wesleyan University is seeking applicants for a Full-time Defensive Assistant (Defensive Backs). Candidates interested in this position should email their resume, cover letter and references to Mindy McCluskey, Athletics Office manager, at mmcclusk@iwu.edu. Job posting can be found via this link.

Eastern (D-III - PA): Eastern University is be looking to fill three full time positions (OC / DC / STC). Competitive salaries and benefits. Please send resume, cover letter and references to Football@eastern.edu.

Defiance (D-III - OH): Defiance College is looking for a defensive graduate Assistant. Please send resumes to EWilson@defiance.edu. Must be available starting January 2022.



Carolina Panthers: The team has parted ways with offensive coordinator Joe Brady. More here.

Oklahoma: Cornerbacks coach Roy Manning has been removed from OU's online coaching roster, The Athletic's Jason Kersey reports. Manning was reportedly recruiting for OU and USC last week.

Georgia Tech: An update on Georgia Tech's search for their offensive coordinator, where a decision has been made.

Florida: Sources tell FootballScoop Billy Napier has two key pieces of his staff lined up.

Washington State: USC offensive line coach Clay McGuire is headed to Pullman in the same capacity Adam Rittenberg shares.

Mario Cristobal: Amid multiple reports that his hiring is imminent at Miami, sources tell FootballScoop Mario Cristobal is currently recruiting for Oregon. Should be an interesting day on this front....

ULM: Sources tell FootballScoop that ULM is turning to a familiar face to fill their offensive coordinator opening.

Oklahoma: Last night we laid out an update at Oklahoma where three candidates had emerged, and this morning a report from Chis Low shares that Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is the top target and a deal could be done today.

QwikCut: Analyze, teach and execute with an all-in-one platform.

Florida: Billy Napier's deal is 7 years, $51.8 million per the AP. Deal begins at $7.1 million and increases by $100,000 each year.

Ole Miss: Ole Miss has announced an extension with the Lane Train. Chris Low later shared that Lane's deal is "in the range of $7.5 million per year".

Washington State: Sources tell FootballScoop Incarnate Word head coach Eric Morris is expected to join Jake Dickert's staff as offensive coordinator. E Mo lead UIM to today's second round of the FCS playoffs (Sam Houston State won 49-42). Matt Zenitz has reported the same.

Texas Tech: Zach Kittley is the leading candidate to be Texas Tech's offensive coordinator. Details here.

Presbyterian (FCS - SC): The Kevin Kelley experiment at Presbyterian has ended after one season.

STAFF TRACKER PAGES

FLORIDA - FRENSO STATE - LA TECH - LSU - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - TEXAS TECH - UCONN - USC - VIRGINIA TECH -WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.



Yesterday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to yesterday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.