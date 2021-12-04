The Scoop - Saturday December 4, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Georgia Southern: Sources tell FootballScoop Bryan Ellis is set to become offensive coordinator for Clay Helton at Georgia Southern.

Richmond: Source shares with FootballScoop VMI offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Billy Cosh is expected to be named to the same role at Richmond.

Virginia Tech: Texas Tech defensive backs coach Derek Jones is expected to be part of Brent Pry's staff at Virginia Tech per Matt Zenitz.

LSU: Long-time strength coach Tommy Moffitt is not being retained by new head coach Brian Kelly. Moffitt has been at LSU since 2000 and was selected by his peers as the best strength coach in the country in 2019.

Utica College (D-III - NY): Utica College has a full time Assistant Football Coach-Defensive Coordinator to assist Head Coach with all facets of varsity sports. For more information on the position and to apply, please use this link.

Akron: Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is expected to accept the head coaching position at Akron today sources have shared with FootballScoop. Pete Thamel has tweeted the same.

Miami: Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated shared last night that Miami is reportedly offering $3 million plus per year for AD candidates. It was reported earlier this week New Mexico AD Eddie Nunez (who makes $300,000 per year on a contract ending nine months from now) was a "strong candidate" before the following morning it was reported he pulled out of the running. Interesting times....

East Central University (D-II): East Central in Oklahoma is looking to hire a Defensive Graduate Assistant. Compensation includes tuition and $580 per month. Email resume and references to Defensive Coordinator John Litrenta at jlitrenta@ecok.edu.

New Mexico State: Former UNLV head coach Tony Sanchez will serve as receivers coach and Bobby McMillen will coach inside linebackers Jason Groves reports. Groves adds Brian Hernandez will serve as chief of staff and confirms our report of Rachel Phillips as DFO.

Nebraska: Mickey Joseph's deal is 3 years, beginning at $600,000 per year per Amie Just.

Kansas State: Chris Klieman dismissed two assistants who came with him from North Dakota State, including offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham.

Jacksonville State (FCS - AL): In addition to Dusty Rutledge and Mike DiAngelo, sources tell FootballScoop Rich Rod is also targeting Rick Trickett for his offensive staff. The long-time West Virginia and Florida State offensive line coach is currently assistant head coach / offensive line at Glenville State.

East Central University (D-II - Oklahoma): East Central is seeking applicants for a Restricted Earnings Offensive Assistant. Candidates interested in this position should email their resume and references to Offensive Coordinator Kris McCullough at kmccullough@ecok.edu

Iowa Wesleyan (NAIA - IA): Iowa Wesleyan University has an immediate opening for 2 graduate assistants (Best Fit). Applicants must be accepted into the graduate program with a 2.9 GPA. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, equipment organization, practice planning, coaching a position group, leading meetings, film break down, player evaluation and recruiting, promotion and marketing of the program, and assisting in general day to day football operations. This position pays full tuition towards a masters degree, housing, small stipend and a some meals. To apply for this position, send resume and references to Head Coach MD Daniels marvellander.daniels@iw.edu

Notre Dame: Watch Notre Dame players learn Marcus Freeman is their new head coach.

Georgia Southern: An update on Clay Helton's staff at Georgia Southern.

East Carolina: A breakthrough season and interest from Virginia Tech combined to produce a new contract for head coach Mike Houston.

Notre Dame: Now official, Marcus Freeman - Head coach Notre Dame football.

Hastings College (NAIA - NE): Hastings College is looking to hire a Defensive GA to enroll and begin in January. Interested applicants can apply here - search "football" in the search bar. Details are included in the job description through the link provided.

Eastern (D-III - PA): The private Christian school near Philadelphia has made a hire from the FCS level to startup their program with major plans and funds for the future

Missouri Valley (NAIA - MO): Missouri Valley College invites applications for Full-Time Assistant Football Coach and Instructor. Candidates must possess a Master’s Degree and have previous college experience in coaching offensive line. Some teaching will also be required. Job includes film work, game & practice planning, recruiting, academic monitoring as well as other duties as assigned by the head coach. Interested applicants should email resume and 3 current references to trothp@moval.edu.

Open Letter: An open letter for coaches on leaving the right way, from someone who has tried.

