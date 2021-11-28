Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Publish date:

UConn Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new UConn staff under Jim Mora is coming together via this page.
Author:
Uconn - Staff Tracker

Back on September 5th, Randy Edsall announced that he would retire as the head coach of the Huskies at the end of the year, but the very next day the school and Edsall announced a "mutual decision" to pull the plug just two games into the season. 

Edsall spent 17 seasons leading UConn during two different stints and compiled a record of 102-126 during that time.

On November 11th,  UConn announced the hire of former UCLA head coach Jim Mora as the new leader of the program.

2022 HEAD COACH
JIM MORA

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
NICK CHARLTON
OC / QBs / Associate HC
Maine (FCS) Head Coach

RUNNING BACKS
EJ BARTHEL
Carolina Panthers Offensive Assistant

RECEIVERS
JOHN ALLEN
Pass Game Coordinator / WRs
LA Tech WRs Coach

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

TIGHT ENDS
JOHN MARINELLI
Illinois Senior Football Analyst

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Frank Guifre (OC / OL)
Corey Edsall (TEs)
Mike Moyseenko (QBs)
Aaron Smith (Co-recruiting coordinator / WRs)
Kyle Weiss (RBs)
Graduate Assistants: Ben Chapman, Alec Cobb,
Quality Control: Jake Petrarca

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

LINEBACKERS
SIRIKI DIABATE
MTSU LBs Coach

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
RYAN OSBORNE
Michigan Analyst

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Lou Spanos (DC / Interim HC)
Jarren Horton (Safeties)
Jake Bahr (LBs)
Dennis Dottin-Carter (Co-recruiting coordinator / DL)
Darrell Perkins (CBs)
Graduate Assistants: Luke Carrezola, Joseph Castellitto

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:
Eddie Allen
Special Teams Quality Control: Kyle Rountree

SUPPORT STAFF:

GM / Director of Player Personnel: Preston Pehrson
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Director of Player Personnel: Michael Zyskowski
Director of Football S&C: Matt King
Recruiting Assistant: David Harris
Director of Football Video Services: Ryan Braley

ARTICLES:
11/28/21 - JIM MORA PIECING UCONN STAFF TOGETHER

- Return to The Scoop

Tags
terms:
Staff TrackerJim MoraUConn

You May Like

Staff Tracker - TCU

TCU Staff Tracker (2021-22)

38 seconds ago
Billy Napier 1

Sources: Florida Gators continue to zero in on Billy Napier, working towards a contract

A week after firing Dan Mullen, Florida has moved swiftly to find a replacement

9 minutes ago
Darrin Chiaverini

Darrin Chiaverini will not return at Colorado

A former Buff himself, Chiaverini coached under three different regimes at his alma mater.

2 hours ago
Geoff Collins

Sources: Geoff Collins making multiple staff changes at Georgia Tech

Collins will make changes in all three phases, sources say.

2 hours ago
kirk campbell

Sources: Old Dominion making change at offensive coordinator despite winning streak

Sources tell FootballScoop that Kirk Campbell is out as offensive coordinator.

3 hours ago
(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Jim Mora piecing UConn staff together

Four assistants are reportedly set to come aboard, including an FCS head coach as offensive coordinator.

2 hours ago
Nuggets

#Nuggets: Michigan and Oklahoma State get it done, Alabama advances, and much more

Wrapping up one of the best college football weekends ever.

6 hours ago
Day Harbaugh Handshake

Harbaugh drops the mic: "Some people wake up on third base and think they hit a triple..."

Jim Harbaugh ended his presser after their win over Ohio State today with a true mic drop moment in the rivalry.

17 hours ago