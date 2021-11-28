UConn Staff Tracker (2021-22)
Back on September 5th, Randy Edsall announced that he would retire as the head coach of the Huskies at the end of the year, but the very next day the school and Edsall announced a "mutual decision" to pull the plug just two games into the season.
Edsall spent 17 seasons leading UConn during two different stints and compiled a record of 102-126 during that time.
On November 11th, UConn announced the hire of former UCLA head coach Jim Mora as the new leader of the program.
2022 HEAD COACH
JIM MORA
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
NICK CHARLTON
OC / QBs / Associate HC
Maine (FCS) Head Coach
RUNNING BACKS
EJ BARTHEL
Carolina Panthers Offensive Assistant
RECEIVERS
JOHN ALLEN
Pass Game Coordinator / WRs
LA Tech WRs Coach
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
TIGHT ENDS
JOHN MARINELLI
Illinois Senior Football Analyst
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Frank Guifre (OC / OL)
Corey Edsall (TEs)
Mike Moyseenko (QBs)
Aaron Smith (Co-recruiting coordinator / WRs)
Kyle Weiss (RBs)
Graduate Assistants: Ben Chapman, Alec Cobb,
Quality Control: Jake Petrarca
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
SIRIKI DIABATE
MTSU LBs Coach
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
RYAN OSBORNE
Michigan Analyst
2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Lou Spanos (DC / Interim HC)
Jarren Horton (Safeties)
Jake Bahr (LBs)
Dennis Dottin-Carter (Co-recruiting coordinator / DL)
Darrell Perkins (CBs)
Graduate Assistants: Luke Carrezola, Joseph Castellitto
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:
Eddie Allen
Special Teams Quality Control: Kyle Rountree
SUPPORT STAFF:
GM / Director of Player Personnel: Preston Pehrson
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Director of Player Personnel: Michael Zyskowski
Director of Football S&C: Matt King
Recruiting Assistant: David Harris
Director of Football Video Services: Ryan Braley
ARTICLES:
11/28/21 - JIM MORA PIECING UCONN STAFF TOGETHER
