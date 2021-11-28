UConn Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new UConn staff under Jim Mora is coming together via this page.

Back on September 5th, Randy Edsall announced that he would retire as the head coach of the Huskies at the end of the year, but the very next day the school and Edsall announced a "mutual decision" to pull the plug just two games into the season.

Edsall spent 17 seasons leading UConn during two different stints and compiled a record of 102-126 during that time.

On November 11th, UConn announced the hire of former UCLA head coach Jim Mora as the new leader of the program.

2022 HEAD COACH

JIM MORA

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

NICK CHARLTON

OC / QBs / Associate HC

Maine (FCS) Head Coach

RUNNING BACKS

EJ BARTHEL

Carolina Panthers Offensive Assistant



RECEIVERS

JOHN ALLEN

Pass Game Coordinator / WRs

LA Tech WRs Coach

OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA

TIGHT ENDS

JOHN MARINELLI

Illinois Senior Football Analyst

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Frank Guifre (OC / OL)

Corey Edsall (TEs)

Mike Moyseenko (QBs)

Aaron Smith (Co-recruiting coordinator / WRs)

Kyle Weiss (RBs)

Graduate Assistants: Ben Chapman, Alec Cobb,

Quality Control: Jake Petrarca

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

LINEBACKERS

SIRIKI DIABATE

MTSU LBs Coach

DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE

RYAN OSBORNE

Michigan Analyst

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Lou Spanos (DC / Interim HC)

Jarren Horton (Safeties)

Jake Bahr (LBs)

Dennis Dottin-Carter (Co-recruiting coordinator / DL)

Darrell Perkins (CBs)

Graduate Assistants: Luke Carrezola, Joseph Castellitto

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:

Eddie Allen

Special Teams Quality Control: Kyle Rountree

SUPPORT STAFF:



GM / Director of Player Personnel: Preston Pehrson

Recruiting:

Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Director of Player Personnel: Michael Zyskowski

Director of Football S&C: Matt King

Recruiting Assistant: David Harris

Director of Football Video Services: Ryan Braley

