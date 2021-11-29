Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Virginia Tech Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Virginia Tech staff is coming together via this page.
VT - Staff Tracker

Six years into his tenure, with two games left in the 2021 season, Virginia Tech made the decision to part ways with Justin Fuente.

Fuente's tenure with the Hokies started promising with a 10-4 season in 2016, followed by a 9-4 year in 2017, but they were unable to sustain the success in the years that followed winning 6 games, then 8, and then 5 before starting 5-5 leading to his dismissal earlier this fall.

Here, on the Virginia Tech Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff. 

2022 HEAD COACH
TBD

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

QUARTERBACKS
TBA

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Brad Cornelson (OC / QBs)
Adam Lechtenberg (RBs / Offensive Recruiting Coordinator)
James Shibest (STC / TEs)
Vance Vice (OL)
Jafar Williams (WRs)
Kyle Chung (Offensive Assistant)
Graduate Assistant: Matt Herrmann
Quality Control: Caleb Gelsomino

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR / SAFETIES

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBD

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Justin Hamilton (DC / Safeties)
Ryan Smith (CBs / Defensive PGC)
Bill Teerlinck (DL)
Jack Tyler (LBs)
Graduate Assistant: Korey Rush, Andrew Verboys Jr.
Senior Defensive Analyst: Jon Tenuta

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / TIGHT ENDS:
James Shibest
Graduate Assistant: Brent Arkelian

SUPPORT STAFF


Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Associate AD Strength and Conditioning Football: Ben Hilgart
Director of S&C for Football: Ryan Shuman
Director of Player Development - Defense: Pierson Prioleau
Director of Player Personnel: Mark Diethorn
Assistant AD of Player Engagement: Samantha Stewart
Chief of Staff and Football Operations: Kevin Cristello
Senior Director of Football Operations: Josh Bost
Director Football Coaching Video: Tom Booth
Director Creative Media: Zach Lantz

