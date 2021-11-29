Virginia Tech Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Virginia Tech staff is coming together via this page.

Six years into his tenure, with two games left in the 2021 season, Virginia Tech made the decision to part ways with Justin Fuente.

Fuente's tenure with the Hokies started promising with a 10-4 season in 2016, followed by a 9-4 year in 2017, but they were unable to sustain the success in the years that followed winning 6 games, then 8, and then 5 before starting 5-5 leading to his dismissal earlier this fall.

Here, on the Virginia Tech Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH

TBD

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

QUARTERBACKS

TBA

RUNNING BACKS

TBA

RECEIVERS

TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Brad Cornelson (OC / QBs)

Adam Lechtenberg (RBs / Offensive Recruiting Coordinator)

James Shibest (STC / TEs)

Vance Vice (OL)

Jafar Williams (WRs)

Kyle Chung (Offensive Assistant)

Graduate Assistant: Matt Herrmann

Quality Control: Caleb Gelsomino

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR / SAFETIES



LINEBACKERS

TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE

TBD

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Justin Hamilton (DC / Safeties)

Ryan Smith (CBs / Defensive PGC)

Bill Teerlinck (DL)

Jack Tyler (LBs)

Graduate Assistant: Korey Rush, Andrew Verboys Jr.

Senior Defensive Analyst: Jon Tenuta

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / TIGHT ENDS:

James Shibest

Graduate Assistant: Brent Arkelian

SUPPORT STAFF



Director of Player Personnel:

Recruiting:

Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Associate AD Strength and Conditioning Football: Ben Hilgart

Director of S&C for Football: Ryan Shuman

Director of Player Development - Defense: Pierson Prioleau

Director of Player Personnel: Mark Diethorn

Assistant AD of Player Engagement: Samantha Stewart

Chief of Staff and Football Operations: Kevin Cristello

Senior Director of Football Operations: Josh Bost

Director Football Coaching Video: Tom Booth

Director Creative Media: Zach Lantz

