USC Staff Tracker (2021-22)
After just two games, and after a 1-1 start to the 2020 season, USC pulled the plug on the Clay Helton era following a 42-28 loss to Stanford. Helton compiled a record of 46-24 leading the Trojans.
Due a $12 million buyout from USC, Helton quickly landed on his feet and was named head coach at Georgia Southern on November 2nd, 2020.
2022 HEAD COACH
TBA
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
QUARTERBACKS
TBA
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
RECIEVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Graham Harrell (OC / QBs)
Clay McGuire (OL)
Mike Jinks (RBs)
Keary Colbert (WRs)
Seth Doege (TEs)
Graduate Assistants: Stanton Keane, Toa Lobendahn
Quality Control Analysts: Steve Murillo, Lenny Vandermade, Dane Stevens, Viane Talamaivao, Bryan Carrington
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Todd Orlando (DC / LBs)
Donte Williams (Interim HC / Corners Coach / Defensive Pass Game Coordinator)
Craig Naivar (Safeties)
Vic So'oto (DL)
Michael Hutchings (LBs)
Graduate Assistants: Aaron Williams, John Bonney
Quality Control Analysts: Brett Arce, CJ Ah You
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:
Sean Snyder
Special Teams Quality Control Analyst: Jake Dusenbury
SUPPORT STAFF
Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Assistant AD for Football / Chief of Staff: Joseph Wood
Director of Player Personnel: Spencer Harris
Assistant AD / Player Development: Gavin Morris
Director of Scouting & Player Relations: Jeff Martin
Assistant Director of Player Personnel: Drew Fox
Director of HS Relations: Armond Hawkins Jr.
Director of Recruiting Operations: Megan Mueller
Director of Recruiting Strategy: Marshall Cherrington
Director of Graphic Design: Alex Verdugo
Director of Football Creative Media: Derek Marckel
