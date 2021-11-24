USC Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new USC staff is coming together via this page.

After just two games, and after a 1-1 start to the 2020 season, USC pulled the plug on the Clay Helton era following a 42-28 loss to Stanford. Helton compiled a record of 46-24 leading the Trojans.

Due a $12 million buyout from USC, Helton quickly landed on his feet and was named head coach at Georgia Southern on November 2nd, 2020.

2022 HEAD COACH

TBA

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

QUARTERBACKS

TBA

RUNNING BACKS

TBA

RECIEVERS

TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Graham Harrell (OC / QBs)

Clay McGuire (OL)

Mike Jinks (RBs)

Keary Colbert (WRs)

Seth Doege (TEs)

Graduate Assistants: Stanton Keane, Toa Lobendahn

Quality Control Analysts: Steve Murillo, Lenny Vandermade, Dane Stevens, Viane Talamaivao, Bryan Carrington

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

LINEBACKERS

TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Todd Orlando (DC / LBs)

Donte Williams (Interim HC / Corners Coach / Defensive Pass Game Coordinator)

Craig Naivar (Safeties)

Vic So'oto (DL)

Michael Hutchings (LBs)

Graduate Assistants: Aaron Williams, John Bonney

Quality Control Analysts: Brett Arce, CJ Ah You

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:

Sean Snyder

Special Teams Quality Control Analyst: Jake Dusenbury

SUPPORT STAFF



Director of Player Personnel:

Recruiting:

Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Assistant AD for Football / Chief of Staff: Joseph Wood

Director of Player Personnel: Spencer Harris

Assistant AD / Player Development: Gavin Morris

Director of Scouting & Player Relations: Jeff Martin

Assistant Director of Player Personnel: Drew Fox

Director of HS Relations: Armond Hawkins Jr.

Director of Recruiting Operations: Megan Mueller

Director of Recruiting Strategy: Marshall Cherrington

Director of Graphic Design: Alex Verdugo

Director of Football Creative Media: Derek Marckel



