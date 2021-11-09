2021-22 Defensive Coordinator Tracker
In what has become an annual FootballScoop tradition, the tracking page for all of the defensive coordinator movement in college football is now live.
Some of these jobs have opened because of a head coaching change, while others were part of programs who simply decided to take things in a new direction. This is the time of year where it feels important to remind everyone that when one door closes, another opens.
This page will be updated as hires are officially announced.
AKRON
2021 - Matt Feeney
2022 - TBD
FLORIDA
2021 - Todd Grantham
2022 - TBD
GEORGIA SOUTHERN
2021 - Scot Sloan
2022 - TBD
LSU
2021 - Daronte Jones
2022 - TBD
OHIO STATE
2021 - Kerry Coombs / Matt Barnes
2022 - TBD
*Coombs started the year at coordinator, but was ultimately demoted after a few poor defensive performances and Barnes stepped in, so this one isn't "open" in the traditional sense like the others, but still deserves mention.
OREGON STATE
2021 - Tim Tibesar
2022 - TBD
TCU
2021 - Chad Glasgow
2022 - TBD
TEXAS TECH
2021 - Keith Patterson
2022 - TBD
UCONN
2021 - Jarren Horton
2022 - TBD
USC
2021 - Todd Orlando
2022 - TBD
WASHINGTON STATE
2021 - Jake Dickert
2022 - TBD