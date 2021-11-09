Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
2021-22 Defensive Coordinator Tracker

Track all of the defensive coordinator movement from around college football via this page.
DC Tracker (1)

In what has become an annual FootballScoop tradition, the tracking page for all of the defensive coordinator movement in college football is now live.

Some of these jobs have opened because of a head coaching change, while others were part of programs who simply decided to take things in a new direction. This is the time of year where it feels important to remind everyone that when one door closes, another opens.

This page will be updated as hires are officially announced.

AKRON

2021 - Matt Feeney
2022 - TBD

FLORIDA

2021 - Todd Grantham
2022 - TBD

GEORGIA SOUTHERN

2021 - Scot Sloan
2022 - TBD

LSU

2021 - Daronte Jones
2022 - TBD

OHIO STATE

2021 - Kerry Coombs / Matt Barnes
2022 - TBD

*Coombs started the year at coordinator, but was ultimately demoted after a few poor defensive performances and Barnes stepped in, so this one isn't "open" in the traditional sense like the others, but still deserves mention.

OREGON STATE

2021 - Tim Tibesar
2022 - TBD

TCU

2021 - Chad Glasgow 
2022 - TBD

TEXAS TECH

2021 - Keith Patterson
2022 - TBD

UCONN

2021 - Jarren Horton
2022 - TBD

USC

2021 - Todd Orlando
2022 - TBD

WASHINGTON STATE

2021 - Jake Dickert
2022 - TBD

