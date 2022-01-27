Skip to main content

Sources: Buffalo working to hire Brandon Bailey as one of youngest coordinators in college football

Sources tell FootballScoop that Buffalo is working on adding Brandon Bailey to the staff as defensive coordinator.

Earlier this month, Buffalo and Maurice Linguist decided to part ways with Joe Cauthen as defensive coordinator.

Cauthen, who has since joined the Stephen F. Austin (FCS - TX) staff as defensive coordinator, spent just one season with the Bulls and Linguist after the defense gave up an average of 30 points per game.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Maurice Linguist is working to hire Brandon Bailey as his new defensive coordinator.

Pete Thamel is reporting the same.

Bailey spent the last few seasons at Texas A&M learning under Mike Elko, who is regarded as one of the top defensive minds in the game. Elko recently left for the head coaching position at Duke. Bailey and Linguist are familiar with each other from their time together in College Station as well.

Earlier in his young career, Bailey worked for Jeff Monken and Willie Fritz at Georgia Southern and Tulane, where he worked under defensive coordinator Jack Curtis at both spots.

At 27 years old, Bailey's meteoric rise will make him one of the youngest coordinators in all of college football. 

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

