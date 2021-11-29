Washington Staff Tracker (2021-22)
Jimmy Lake was let go on November 14th following a brief suspension a week earlier marking the end of a 13-game tenure as head coach.
Lake had served as the team's defensive coordinator under Chris Petersen and went 7-6 overall. Here, on the Washington Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.
2022 HEAD COACH
TBD
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
QUARTERBACKS
TBA
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Junior Adams (OC / WRs)
Keith Bhonapha (STC / RBs
Derham Cato (TEs)
Scott Huff (OL)
Payton McCollum (QBs)
Graduate Assistant: Jon Rowe, Daniel Segal
Quality Control: Thomas Ford
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Bob Gregory (DC)
Terrance Brown (Assistant DBs)
Will Harris (DBs)
Ikaika Malloe (Co-DC / OLBs)
Rip Rowan (DL)
Graduate Assistants: Jaylen Johnson, Austin Taylor
Quality Control Analyst: Aaron Schwanz
Defensive Program Assistant: Colin Lockett
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / RUNNING BACKS:
Keith Bhonapha
Quality Control Analyst: Chili Davis
SUPPORT STAFF
Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Head S&C: Tim Socha
Chief of Staff: Aaron Knotts
Director of Football Operations: Deborah Goldstein
Director of Recruiting: Justin Glenn
Director of Player Development: Brandon Huppert
Recruiting Communications Coordinator: Cornelius Washington
Coordinator of Sports Science: Kyle Sammons
Creative Director: Spencer LaHaye
Director of Football Marketing: Shelby Newton
Director of Football Video: Luke Roseland
