November 29, 2021
Washington Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Washington staff is coming together via this page.
Washington - Staff Tracker

Jimmy Lake was let go on November 14th following a brief suspension a week earlier marking the end of a 13-game tenure as head coach.

Lake had served as the team's defensive coordinator under Chris Petersen and went 7-6 overall. Here, on the Washington Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH
TBD

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

QUARTERBACKS
TBA

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Junior Adams (OC / WRs)
Keith Bhonapha (STC / RBs
Derham Cato (TEs)
Scott Huff (OL)
Payton McCollum (QBs)
Graduate Assistant: Jon Rowe, Daniel Segal
Quality Control: Thomas Ford

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Bob Gregory (DC)
Terrance Brown (Assistant DBs)
Will Harris (DBs)
Ikaika Malloe (Co-DC / OLBs)
Rip Rowan (DL)
Graduate Assistants: Jaylen Johnson, Austin Taylor
Quality Control Analyst: Aaron Schwanz
Defensive Program Assistant: Colin Lockett

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / RUNNING BACKS:
Keith Bhonapha
Quality Control Analyst: Chili Davis

SUPPORT STAFF


Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Head S&C: Tim Socha
Chief of Staff: Aaron Knotts
Director of Football Operations: Deborah Goldstein
Director of Recruiting: Justin Glenn
Director of Player Development: Brandon Huppert
Recruiting Communications Coordinator: Cornelius Washington
Coordinator of Sports Science: Kyle Sammons
Creative Director: Spencer LaHaye
Director of Football Marketing: Shelby Newton
Director of Football Video: Luke Roseland

WashingtonStaff Trackerjimmy lake

You May Like

freeman1

From Broyles Award finalists to sitting head coaches, Duke football will draw top interest

The Blue Devils parted with David Cutcliffe and need a new direction for the football program.

48 minutes ago
Lincoln USC

USC makes Lincoln Riley hiring official

Trojans AD Mike Bohn: "Our time is now."

1 hour ago
Staff Tracker - VT

Virginia Tech Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Virginia Tech staff is coming together via this page.

1 minute ago
Staff Tracker - Oklahoma

Oklahoma Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Oklahoma staff is coming together via this page.

3 hours ago
Stoops Tennessee

Bob Stoops will lead the Sooners in their bowl game

Will Bob Stoops returning to the sidelines to lead the Sooners for their bowl game be for just one game ala Barry Alvarez at Wisconsin, or could it ultimately lead to a triumphant return?

39 minutes ago
Matt Campbell 1

With an SEC move, Oklahoma needs to replace Lincoln Riley. Who steps up?

Lincoln Riley's abrupt departure leaves Oklahoma needing a new leader and fast.

4 hours ago
Staff Tracker - Texas Tech

Texas Tech Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Texas Tech staff under Joey McGuire is coming together via this page.

4 hours ago
Jeff Hafley

Jeff Hafley says he plans at being at Boston College "for a long time"

Jeff Hafley is 12-11 in two seasons at Boston College and says he has no plans on leaving.

5 hours ago