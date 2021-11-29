Washington Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Washington staff is coming together via this page.

Jimmy Lake was let go on November 14th following a brief suspension a week earlier marking the end of a 13-game tenure as head coach.

Lake had served as the team's defensive coordinator under Chris Petersen and went 7-6 overall. Here, on the Washington Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH

TBD

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

QUARTERBACKS

TBA

RUNNING BACKS

TBA

RECEIVERS

TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Junior Adams (OC / WRs)

Keith Bhonapha (STC / RBs

Derham Cato (TEs)

Scott Huff (OL)

Payton McCollum (QBs)

Graduate Assistant: Jon Rowe, Daniel Segal

Quality Control: Thomas Ford

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

LINEBACKERS

TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Bob Gregory (DC)

Terrance Brown (Assistant DBs)

Will Harris (DBs)

Ikaika Malloe (Co-DC / OLBs)

Rip Rowan (DL)

Graduate Assistants: Jaylen Johnson, Austin Taylor

Quality Control Analyst: Aaron Schwanz

Defensive Program Assistant: Colin Lockett

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / RUNNING BACKS:

Keith Bhonapha

Quality Control Analyst: Chili Davis

SUPPORT STAFF



Director of Player Personnel:

Recruiting:

Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Head S&C: Tim Socha

Chief of Staff: Aaron Knotts

Director of Football Operations: Deborah Goldstein

Director of Recruiting: Justin Glenn

Director of Player Development: Brandon Huppert

Recruiting Communications Coordinator: Cornelius Washington

Coordinator of Sports Science: Kyle Sammons

Creative Director: Spencer LaHaye

Director of Football Marketing: Shelby Newton

Director of Football Video: Luke Roseland





